Buffalo, NY

Josh Or Mahomes: Which QB Would You 'Start a Franchise With'?

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

Pro Football Focus ranks the top six quarterbacks it would start a franchise with. So ... Bills' Josh Allen or Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes?

Let's enter a fantasy world.

You just became an NFL owner. (Congrats, you're a billionaire!) The league is opening up every single player on every single roster to a draft.

You are about to build an NFL franchise from scratch, and you are almost certainly taking a quarterback.

Who do you take? In what order do they go? Which QBs are best to start a team with?

PFF is listed the six quarterbacks that it would start a franchise with. ... and all six guys are from the AFC.

So ... Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes as the No. 1 guy, and in second is Pro Bowl-bound Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen .

We're assuming that while Bills Mafia would lean the other way, we can all agree that there would be no "losers'' with either of those selections.

Those two are followed in PFF's view by Cincy's Joe Burrow and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.

And then come two more - and maybe this is where the list becomes a real argument - because the Chargers' Justin Herbert is fifth while the Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence is sixth.

Lawrence has yet to accomplish anything, really. And Herbert hasn't done much more.

The top four, though, represent easy arguments to make, as all of them have all either won MVP awards (Mahomes and Jackson) and/or taken their teams on deep playoff runs (Mahomes, Burrow and Allen). ... with Mahomes the lone so-far champion.

And of course, we may get Mahomes vs. Allen again in the playoffs ... at which time, if Bills fans get their wish, the list might need to be altered slightly.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 3

 

BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

