Camp Lejeune, NC

Target recalls 204,000 weighted blankets after 2 girls suffocate

By Kate Gibson
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kJUCw_0jrcHDbb00

Target recalls weighted blankets after 2 deaths 00:31

Target is recalling about 204,000 weighted blankets sold nationwide after the suffocation deaths of two girls in April, the retailer and U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday.

A 4-year-old and 6-year-old reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the Pillowfort blanket and died due to asphyxia at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, according to a statement posted by the CPSC. Target has received four reports of children getting trapped after unzipping and entering the blanket, including the two fatalities, it stated .

People should stop using the blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund.

Made in China, the blankets were sold exclusively at Target stores and online from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

The six-pound blankets are 60-inches long and 40-inches wide and have a removable, waterproof, washable cover. They came in eight prints or colors, including the following:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T37Mq_0jrcHDbb00
Recalled weighted blanket. Unicorn white, item # 097-02-0140. Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gp6qK_0jrcHDbb00
Recalled weighted blanket. Space navy, # 097-02-0148 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C1vhR_0jrcHDbb00
Recalled weighted blanket. Pink, item # 097-02-0361. Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Odunf_0jrcHDbb00
Recalled weighted blanket. Blue, item # 097-02-0363 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYQ1A_0jrcHDbb00
Recalled weighted blanket. Gray, item # 097-02-0364 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLtYI_0jrcHDbb00
Recalled weighted blanket. Buffalo Plaid - red, item # 097-02-1603 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0zUi_0jrcHDbb00
Recalled weighted blanket. Blue constellation, item # 097-02-3904 Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drv6D_0jrcHDbb00
Recalled weighted blanket. Unicorn pink, item # 097-02-3905. Target
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIvu9_0jrcHDbb00
Tag on recalled Target blanket. Target

Target can be contacted online or at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time to get a prepaid return label to return the blankets by mail. The blankets can also be returned to any Target store.

More
Related
TheStreet

Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Serious Problem

Children's clothing made by Bentex that feature Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report characters are being recalled due to a lead-poisoning hazard, safety regulators said. The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label.
thesource.com

26-Year Old Mother of Two Dead After BBL Surgery

In October, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Florida so the young woman could receive a breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift. As reported by her mother, Wiliams never woke up from the surgery.
PLANTATION, FL
Healthline

How Long Does Meth Stay in Your Urine?

Methamphetamine, or meth, is a stimulant that can energize both your body and mind. It poses a high risk of addiction. Meth is known for giving people a “rush” or “high” of good feelings. This sensation only lasts a short while — often a few minutes — but the drug itself can stay in your body for a much longer period of time.
CBS Minnesota

Heart attack deaths spike during the winter holidays

Heart attacks are the leading cause of death in the U.S. and during the winter holidays those deaths spike. A study in the journal Circulation finds more cardiac deaths occur on Dec. 25 than any other day of the year. The second largest is Dec. 26, followed by Jan. 1.Researchers say they don't know exactly why more people die of heart attacks during the last week of December, but they point to several factors that likely play a role.The holidays are often busy and stressful, routines are disrupted, people often eat and drink more and at the same time exercise...
CBS Minnesota

Grandfather offers warning after suffering frostbite

MINNEAPOLIS – A grandpa recovering from frostbite cautions others about spending time outside during this NEXT Weather Alert. Jeffrey "Papa" Love is being treated in the burn center at Hennepin Healthcare, where he's been for two weeks.  "I had made a mistake, a very serious one," Love said.He spent an extended period of time outside preparing for a move from Spooner, Wisconsin to Minnesota in early December, during single-digit wind chills, when frostbite could set in within 30 minutes. The Navy veteran knew he had work to do and didn't realize how the cold had taken hold."Outside all day. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

