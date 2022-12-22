ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SoJO 104.9

Can You Pronounce These Five South Jersey Towns Correctly?

New Jersey is known for having its own language. How many times do we all get asked by outsiders what the heck a "Wawa" is?. Besides the NJ-specific "weird odysseys" like Wawa, scrapple, and pork roll, NJ also serves as home to towns with some pretty interesting names. What's worse than their names is the way you pronounce them. Some of the names look like they'd be pronounced the way you say the word.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ

On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Christmas Crash On NJ Turnpike

A pair of young men were killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike early Christmas morning, authorities said. Pedro Morales Roias, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton, were killed when the car they were passengers in tried changing into the lane of a tractor trailer that was trying to pass them on the northbound side in Westampton around 5:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police

GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy