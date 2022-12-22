Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Which are Atlantic City's Best Buffets?Nick DaviesAtlantic City, NJ
Tiffany Valiante, Did She Take Her Own Life or Did Someone Else?Sam H ArnoldMays Landing, NJ
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
Ho Ho Ho: The Best 20 Chicken Wings In Atlantic County, NJ
Here’s another perfect warm comfort food that you can enjoy with family and friends this Christmas and New Year’s holiday season. There are many great establishments in Atlantic County, New Jersey that offer their own unique take on chicken wings. Our team of great family and friends assembled...
Atlantic County, NJ Prosecutor Beautiful Work on Christmas Eve
This is important and beautiful work that is being done on Christmas Eve by Will Reynolds, the Atlantic County Prosecutor and various working partners that we’ll mention in just a moment. While most people are off today, here’s what members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic City Police...
Can You Pronounce These Five South Jersey Towns Correctly?
New Jersey is known for having its own language. How many times do we all get asked by outsiders what the heck a "Wawa" is?. Besides the NJ-specific "weird odysseys" like Wawa, scrapple, and pork roll, NJ also serves as home to towns with some pretty interesting names. What's worse than their names is the way you pronounce them. Some of the names look like they'd be pronounced the way you say the word.
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
Who Makes The Best Cheesesteak Sub In The Atlantic City, NJ Area 2022?
With all of the great college and professional football, along with watching wonderful holiday movies … during this precious Christmas and New Year’s 2022 season, we take this opportunity to revisit our listener and readers choice selections. Perhaps this gets you in the mood to have one of...
Christmas Eve Eve: Whale Washes Ashore In Atlantic City, NJ
On Christmas Eve Eve, a whale has just washed ashore in the 8:00 a.m. hour on Friday, December 23, 2022. The whale came ashore at Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey. A good friend, Joe Rush took this crystal clear photo. He was phoned by a good friend of his about the whale sighting and he went right to Chelsea Avenue and the beach and got the photo.
No one goes hungry here on Christmas: Hundreds enjoy turkey, sweet potatoes, pie at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission
“Hey Cecil, how you doing?” volunteer George Kurtz asked a familiar face at the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. “I’m fine,” replied the gravelly-voiced middle-aged man. “I love you all.”. He was one of an estimated 300 people to partake of a Christmas Day meal at the...
30 Rescued From Motels in West Atlantic City, NJ, During Coastal Flooding
Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say they helped rescue 30 people from flood waters along the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City Friday morning. According to the EHT Police Department, flooding began to occur around 7:30 between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. With the assistance of the West Atlantic...
NJ woman ejected, killed as front of car splits in half on Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A Bayville woman is dead after her car split in half on the Garden State Parkway and slid across the highway. Christina Citarella, 40, was driving northbound in the left lane of the Parkway near Exit 80 in South Toms River on Friday evening, according to State Trooper Charles Marchan.
Two Dead In Christmas Crash On NJ Turnpike
A pair of young men were killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike early Christmas morning, authorities said. Pedro Morales Roias, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton, were killed when the car they were passengers in tried changing into the lane of a tractor trailer that was trying to pass them on the northbound side in Westampton around 5:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Glassboro church egged, vandalized on Christmas Day: Police
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Glassboro, New Jersey, are searching for a group of people throwing eggs and breaking beer bottles all over a church. The incident happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.Ring camera footage shows at least four people walking towards the church, trying to enter it and, once they failed, throwing eggs at the church.Authorities also say they were breaking beer bottles all over the property.Police say, "straight to the naughty list they go!"If you have any information on the people in the video, call the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500, text GLASSPD to 847411 or send an email to jjohnson@glassboropd.org.
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Barber salon holds Christmas Eve coat drive in Wilmington, Delaware
As temperatures take a dip, a local business is once again organizing efforts to help keep community members warm.
5 displaced after fire completely destroys Delaware County home on Christmas Day, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A fire ripped through a home in Delaware County, leaving several people without a home on Christmas Day. Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home on the 1100 block of Cedar Grove Road in Broomall around 1 a.m. It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.
Flooding forces motel evacuations at the Jersey shore
Dozens of people were forced to evacuate three motels at the Jersey shore because of flooding on Friday morning.
Montreal-style bagel shop now open in Cherry Hill, NJ
We’re nothing if not passionate about our food in the Garden State, especially when it comes to bagels. So the opening of a new bagel shop is of course something to look forward to. Well, Cherry Hill better get excited!. Spread Bagelry, originally from Philadelphia, just opened a New...
Gloucester City Water Street Property Sold For $2.4M – “Largest Available Land Pier on Delaware River”
On October 18, 2022, 707 Water Street in Gloucester City sold for $2,400,000 to Royal White Real Estate of Houston, Texas, property records show. In 2017, the property was advertised on Loopnet as the “largest available land pier on the Delaware River.”. The lot size is 20.10 acres and...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
