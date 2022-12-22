Read full article on original website
Falling Mississippi River Waters Reveal Rare Ancient Lion Remains
The more the Mississippi River waters fall due to drought, the more we're learning about the past. The most recent discovery in the river is a rare lion that once roamed America thousands of years ago. I first saw this shared in a short video by The Weather Channel showing...
A New Type of Dolphin Has Evolved in the Pacific Ocean
"The specimens in this subspecies are one of the smallest common bottlenose dolphins found," marine researcher Ana Costa said.
Angler Accidentally Catches Rare 'Dinosaur Fish' in Kansas River, the 16th in 25 Years
A lake sturgeon "dinosaur fish" was caught by an angler in Kansas River, the 16th time in 25 years. The said fish survived the extinction of all non-avian dinosaurs but is now a very rare sight due to their population decline affected by both human and natural causes. Lake Sturgeon...
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse
Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
Dog-Killing California Mountain Lion To Be Captured After Unusual Behavior
Officials said the situation with the "Hollywood cat" is "unprecedented" and think the animal may have become distressed in his increasingly urbanized habitat.
Meet the elusive and rare "zebra giraffe" that the US is successfully breeding
The Okapi looks like a hybrid between a horse, giraffe, and zebra but it has actually been placed under the giraffe family, Giraffidae. It has been nicknamed the "zebra giraffe", "forest giraffe" or "Congolese giraffe."
Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City
Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
A Human ‘Bog Body’ from a 5,000-Year-Old Ritual Sacrifice Has Been Discovered in Danish Bog
In October, archaeologists working with the Roskilde Museum (ROMU) in Denmark uncovered ancient human remains in a bog in Egedal, the museum announced in a statement early this month. During the dig, archaeologists uncovered the legs, pelvis, and jaw of a person who likely lived some 5,000 years ago. The skeleton did not contain traces of violence, such as knife marks or nasty breaks. However, archaeologist Emil Winther Struve nevertheless said that the team believes the remains were of a human sacrifice ritual. “The find fits into a proven tradition of ritually burying both objects, people and animals in the bog,” said...
The remote "Skeleton Lake" in the Himalayas mountains is filled with skeletons but no one knows how they got there
Roopkund Lake located in the Himalayas region of India has been nicknamed "Skeleton Lake." It is a remote lake nestled in a valley and filled with hundreds of skeletons. The BBC reports that the skeletons include the remains of 600-800 people. However, no one knows how the skeletons got there.
These 5,000-year-old ‘owls’ weren’t used for rituals — they were toys, study says
The “owls” may have been the “first dolls or toys ever made in Europe,” researchers said.
Birds Die of Starvation on the Coasts of Alaska, Experts Warn Shifts in Food Chain Due to Climate Change
Alaska's coasts are littered with bodies and starving birds. According to experts, changes in the food chain are a result of climate change. According to a report published on Tuesday by US scientists, dead and dying seabirds gathered along the northern and southern coasts of the Bering and Chukchi seas over the previous six years show how the Arctic's rapidly changing climate is endangering the ecosystems and the ones who live there.
Human settlers in the Fertile Crescent were first to domesticate cats 12,000 years ago- Cats were ancient pest-control
Archaeological discoveries, cultural and artistic depictions, and genetic evaluations of modern and ancient felids have partly reconstructed the domestication and geographical origins of the household cat. New research suggests that cat domestication began roughly 12,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent when cats and farmers made initial contact and developed close bonds. [i]
Endangered Pink Iguana Hatchlings Spotted for the First Time on Galapagos Island
Endangered pink iguana hatchlings have been spotted for the first time on the Galapagos island. The scientists discovered hatchling and juvenile populations of the rare Galapagos pink land iguana. The endangered reptile is native to the island, and this marks the first time it has been seen again since the species’ discovery just decades ago.
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree
This Ghost White Lion Watches Over an Entire Buffalo Herd From a Tree. Lions are the kings and queens of the savannah. This video shows an adult male lion watching over all of his kingdom, including a herd of buffalo, from his mighty throne. The lion is known as Casper....
A new study suggests that early humans may have evolved to walk upright in trees, not on the ground
A new study just revealed that humans may have started walking upright on trees and not on the ground as previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent, and Duke University, USA, studied the behaviors of wild chimpanzees living in the Issa Valley of western Tanzania, for 15 months.
Nine-Year-Old Fossil Hunter Discovers Ancient Bear Tooth on Local Beach
A dedicated fossil hunter was wandering a beach when she stumbled upon a near-unheard-of discovery: a perfectly intact tooth from the mouth of an ancient bear. But what was even more shocking to local fossil experts is that the budding archaeologist was just nine years old. When nine-year-old Etta and...
Botswana investigates elephant deaths near Chobe National Park
GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana is investigating a new spate of elephant deaths in the north of the country, two years after authorities said naturally produced toxins had killed more than 300 elephants. The dead elephants were first found by conservation group Elephants Without Borders (EWB), which counted 57 carcasses...
Small Lakes Keep Growing Across The Planet, And It's a Serious Problem
A new study has revealed that small lakes on Earth have expanded considerably over the last four decades – a worrying development, considering the amount of greenhouse gases freshwater reservoirs emit. Between 1984 and 2019, global lake surfaces increased in size by more than 46,000 square kilometers (17,761 square miles), researchers say. That's slightly more than the area covered by Denmark. Carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and other gasses are constantly produced from lakes, because of the bacteria and fungi feeding at the bottom of the water, snacking on dead plants and animals that have drifted down to the lake floor. In total,...
Holiday hunt: Australian scientist seeks out missing Christmas beetles
Associate Professor at the University of Sydney Dr. Tanya Latty has launched the "Christmas beetle count project" in Australia, according to a report by the BBC published on Thursday. The festive insects that once roamed all over the country have been missing as of late, probably due to the destruction...
