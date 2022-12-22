ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheConversationAU

Children born today will see literally thousands of animals disappear in their lifetime, as global food webs collapse

Climate change is one of the main drivers of species loss globally. We know more plants and animals will die as heatwaves, bushfires, droughts and other natural disasters worsen. But to date, science has vastly underestimated the true toll climate change and habitat destruction will have on biodiversity. That’s because it has largely neglected to consider the extent of “co-extinctions”: when species go extinct because other species on which they depend die out. Our new research shows 10% of land animals could disappear from particular geographic areas by 2050, and almost 30% by 2100. This is more than double previous predictions. It...
natureworldnews.com

Millions of Endangered Monarch Butterflies Blanket Landscape in Mexico City

Millions of critically endangered monarch butterflies cover the landscape in a protected area in Mexico City, raising hopes for the survival of the species. Millions of endangered monarch butterflies cover trees in a rainbow of brown, orange, and black, giving them the appearance of autumn foliage from a distance. They...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ARTnews

A Human ‘Bog Body’ from a 5,000-Year-Old Ritual Sacrifice Has Been Discovered in Danish Bog

In October, archaeologists working with the Roskilde Museum (ROMU) in Denmark uncovered ancient human remains in a bog in Egedal, the museum announced in a statement early this month. During the dig, archaeologists uncovered the legs, pelvis, and jaw of a person who likely lived some 5,000 years ago. The skeleton did not contain traces of violence, such as knife marks or nasty breaks. However, archaeologist Emil Winther Struve nevertheless said that the team believes the remains were of a human sacrifice ritual. “The find fits into a proven tradition of ritually burying both objects, people and animals in the bog,” said...
natureworldnews.com

Birds Die of Starvation on the Coasts of Alaska, Experts Warn Shifts in Food Chain Due to Climate Change

Alaska's coasts are littered with bodies and starving birds. According to experts, changes in the food chain are a result of climate change. According to a report published on Tuesday by US scientists, dead and dying seabirds gathered along the northern and southern coasts of the Bering and Chukchi seas over the previous six years show how the Arctic's rapidly changing climate is endangering the ecosystems and the ones who live there.
ALASKA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

Human settlers in the Fertile Crescent were first to domesticate cats 12,000 years ago- Cats were ancient pest-control

Archaeological discoveries, cultural and artistic depictions, and genetic evaluations of modern and ancient felids have partly reconstructed the domestication and geographical origins of the household cat. New research suggests that cat domestication began roughly 12,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent when cats and farmers made initial contact and developed close bonds. [i]
One Green Planet

Endangered Pink Iguana Hatchlings Spotted for the First Time on Galapagos Island

Endangered pink iguana hatchlings have been spotted for the first time on the Galapagos island. The scientists discovered hatchling and juvenile populations of the rare Galapagos pink land iguana. The endangered reptile is native to the island, and this marks the first time it has been seen again since the species’ discovery just decades ago.
Interesting Engineering

A new study suggests that early humans may have evolved to walk upright in trees, not on the ground

A new study just revealed that humans may have started walking upright on trees and not on the ground as previously thought. In a first-of-its-kind study published in the journal Science Advances, researchers from UCL, the University of Kent, and Duke University, USA, studied the behaviors of wild chimpanzees living in the Issa Valley of western Tanzania, for 15 months.
1470 WMBD

Botswana investigates elephant deaths near Chobe National Park

GABORONE (Reuters) – Botswana is investigating a new spate of elephant deaths in the north of the country, two years after authorities said naturally produced toxins had killed more than 300 elephants. The dead elephants were first found by conservation group Elephants Without Borders (EWB), which counted 57 carcasses...
ScienceAlert

Small Lakes Keep Growing Across The Planet, And It's a Serious Problem

A new study has revealed that small lakes on Earth have expanded considerably over the last four decades – a worrying development, considering the amount of greenhouse gases freshwater reservoirs emit. Between 1984 and 2019, global lake surfaces increased in size by more than 46,000 square kilometers (17,761 square miles), researchers say. That's slightly more than the area covered by Denmark. Carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and other gasses are constantly produced from lakes, because of the bacteria and fungi feeding at the bottom of the water, snacking on dead plants and animals that have drifted down to the lake floor. In total,...

