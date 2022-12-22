Read full article on original website
WIBW
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway. According to Sheriff Tim Morse during the search of the vehicle, illegal contraband was found.
Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
WIBW
Officials work to identify victim of Jefferson Co. house fire
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are working to identify the victim of a house fire in Jefferson Co. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig tells 13 NEWS that just after 11:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to 9172 E. Lakeshore Dr. with reports of a fire.
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
WIBW
Body identified in fatal Tecumseh house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the identity of the man who died in a Tecumseh house fire December 11. The State Fire Marshal said Thursday Matthew Dennon, 64, was found after fire crews searched a home in the 7200 block of SE 2nd St. They worked with the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office to identify Dennon.
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
WIBW
Holton woman dies in weather related accident
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
WIBW
Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning traffic stop ended in a felony arrest for one Topeka man. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that Jonathan T. Sibert, 21, of Topeka, is behind bars and faces multiple charges which include criminal possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine after an early-morning traffic stop.
WIBW
Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
WIBW
TPD arrest aggravated robbery suspect
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police have arrested a suspect who is accused of robbing a business in North Topeka earlier this month. According to law enforcement officials, TPD was investigating a report of a business robbery that occurred on December 1 at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd. Through the investigation,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
WOWT
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Fire destroys home north of Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, December 24, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Canadian oil company TC Energy says it will soon resume pumping oil through Kansas, even as it continues cleanup from its biggest ever oil spill earlier this month. The U.S. Department of Transportation has given approval, though TC Energy says inspections and preparations are ongoing. It's still not clear what caused the Keystone's biggest spill ever on December 7th in north-central Kansas. Nearly 600,000 gallons spilled.
Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
KCTV 5
Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3
SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Homan, Sara 1958-2022
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Sara Homan, 64, of Fairview, entered eternal and unspeakable glory under the loving care of and surrounded by her family at her home in Fairview on Dec. 19, 2022. Sara was born on July 29, 1958, to Charles and Rosa (Micelli) Thide in Northport, New York, and was...
Winter weather conditions result in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The combination of high winds, snow and ice resulted in multiple accidents and slide offs on Kansas roads. Tow truck drivers have been working hard all day helping several of those drivers get back on the road and back to safety. These cold temperatures can lead to many problems on and off […]
