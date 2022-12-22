ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WIBW

Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Authorities work to ID body found in rural Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in rural Shawnee County. On Wednesday, officials with the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's office contacted the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office for assistance, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 3pm, law enforcement officers with the Shawnee County Criminal Investigations Division...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested on drug charges after car search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Topeka man was arrested on drug charges on Saturday, December, 24th. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a search of a 2002 Dodge Dakota near Mayetta and that’s when Illegal contraband was seized from the vehicle, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery

HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Body identified in fatal Tecumseh house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the identity of the man who died in a Tecumseh house fire December 11. The State Fire Marshal said Thursday Matthew Dennon, 64, was found after fire crews searched a home in the 7200 block of SE 2nd St. They worked with the Shawnee Co. Coroner’s Office to identify Dennon.
TECUMSEH, KS
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Holton woman dies in weather related accident

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Holton died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening. Sydney Prine, 23, of Holton, was heading northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 214th Road, just south of Holton, around 7 p.m. when she lost control of her 2008 Honda Civic due to ice from the arctic conditions this week.
HOLTON, KS
WIBW

Early-morning traffic stop ends in felony arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning traffic stop ended in a felony arrest for one Topeka man. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, that Jonathan T. Sibert, 21, of Topeka, is behind bars and faces multiple charges which include criminal possession of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine after an early-morning traffic stop.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fatal fire at homeless camp near Topeka Rescue Mission

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person died early Friday morning in a fire that happened at a homeless camp near the Topeka Rescue Mission. Topeka police said the fire was originally reported as a brush fire just east of TRM and north of the Kansas River. Firefighters arrived and found it was a homeless camp structure, not a brush fire.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD arrest aggravated robbery suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police have arrested a suspect who is accused of robbing a business in North Topeka earlier this month. According to law enforcement officials, TPD was investigating a report of a business robbery that occurred on December 1 at 1735 NW Topeka Blvd. Through the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
BOLCKOW, MO
WOWT

KSNT News

Fire destroys home north of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s a devastating Christmas for a family just north of Topeka, a fire causing a total loss to their home in Soldier Township. Investigators believe the family was trying to keep their animals warm on the porch, but the heating element caught fire. Luckily, the family and animals were able to escape before […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Saturday, December 24, 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) - Canadian oil company TC Energy says it will soon resume pumping oil through Kansas, even as it continues cleanup from its biggest ever oil spill earlier this month. The U.S. Department of Transportation has given approval, though TC Energy says inspections and preparations are ongoing. It's still not clear what caused the Keystone's biggest spill ever on December 7th in north-central Kansas. Nearly 600,000 gallons spilled.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Five-car crash in Shawnee County injures 3

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A five-car crash in Shawnee County left three people with suspected serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash, which occurred at 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon, happened on I-70 Highway westbound near mile marker 188.3. KHP said three vehicles -- a 2015 Nissan...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Homan, Sara 1958-2022

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Sara Homan, 64, of Fairview, entered eternal and unspeakable glory under the loving care of and surrounded by her family at her home in Fairview on Dec. 19, 2022. Sara was born on July 29, 1958, to Charles and Rosa (Micelli) Thide in Northport, New York, and was...
FAIRVIEW, KS

