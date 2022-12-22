GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Nine-year-old J.D. Jackson didn’t just ask for toys for Christmas this year. Instead, his holiday wish was for something far more important: “Most kids are asking for toys. He’s asking for an eye,” said his mother, Mary Jackson. J.D., 9, lost his left eye in a shooting on Aug. 19: He […]

