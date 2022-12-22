Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerBrevard, NC
Related
WRAL
On the Record: NC political newsmakers mark changes of 2022, look ahead to bipartisan successes in 2023
Gov. Roy Cooper talks teacher pay, abortion rights and marijuana pardons with On the Record. Plus: hear from two politicians who won in places other members of their parties struggle on how they make connections across the aisle. Gov. Roy Cooper talks teacher pay, abortion rights and marijuana pardons with...
cbs17
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
WCNC
Lawsuit calls for changes to better protect children in North Carolina's foster care system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Advocates are leaning on legal action with the hopes of turning the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) foster care into a place for treatment instead of trauma. A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Disability Rights North Carolina and the state's...
AOL Corp
6 Best Places To Retire in North Carolina on Less Than $2,500 a Month
North Carolina has long attracted residents-to-be with its top-notch universities, thriving economy and gorgeous natural scenery. In 2022, it was named America's Top State for Business by CNBC. Yet it may be those who are calling it a day on business who have the most to gain in North Carolina.
North Carolina’s Work First Program for households: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? No additional measures currently needed, Duke Energy says
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
NC United Bloods Nation gang member sentenced to 9+ years for cocaine distribution: USDOJ
According to court documents, Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, of Elizabeth City, is a validated member of the United Bloods Nation street gang.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC
UPDATE (12/24) – Thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still without power Saturday due to the strong arctic cold front moving across the United States. According to Duke Energy, the company has begun temporary power outages for the necessity to protect the energy grid against longer widespread outages. The company […]
Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight
Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.
North Carolina boy injured in shooting gets new eye for Christmas
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Nine-year-old J.D. Jackson didn’t just ask for toys for Christmas this year. Instead, his holiday wish was for something far more important: “Most kids are asking for toys. He’s asking for an eye,” said his mother, Mary Jackson. J.D., 9, lost his left eye in a shooting on Aug. 19: He […]
WLOS.com
Over 50K Virginians without power
(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
More than 1/3 of NC counties now orange or yellow on CDC’s COVID-19 map
More than one-third of North Carolina’s counties have either high or medium levels of COVID-19 in their communities, according to the numbers used to create a key color-coded federal map.
WLOS.com
Asheville group partners with churches for holiday mission to Ukraine
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Saturday, Dec. 24, a team of Asheville residents plan to board a flight for Ukraine, taking with them a message of hope and some much-needed supplies. The mission, a partnership between the Asheville-based Ukraine Support and Relief Foundation, Biltmore Church and Church of Hope,...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
Washington Examiner
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1
(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
YAHOO!
Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide
ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
WLOS.com
PHOTOS: Western North Carolina celebrates frosty holiday weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From all of us here at WLOS News 13, merry Christmas and happy holidays!. Check out how Western North Carolinians are celebrating the cold holiday weekend in this gallery!. -- -- How are you celebrating the holidays? Let us know! Chime In with your holiday...
Comments / 0