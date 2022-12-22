ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fletcher, NC

cbs17

These NC counties have the longest life expectancies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSPA 7News

2 arrested in connection to double homicide in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two additional people have been arrested in reference to a shooting investigation that killed two people in Buncombe County. Officials charged Russell Allen Wilson Squire and Christine Nicole Moore with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. 7NEWS previously reported that two people were found shot to death Monday morning […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Thousands without power in Upstate, Western NC

UPDATE (12/24) – Thousands of customers across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are still without power Saturday due to the strong arctic cold front moving across the United States. According to Duke Energy, the company has begun temporary power outages for the necessity to protect the energy grid against longer widespread outages. The company […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Over 50K Virginians without power

(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
WLOS.com

Asheville group partners with churches for holiday mission to Ukraine

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Saturday, Dec. 24, a team of Asheville residents plan to board a flight for Ukraine, taking with them a message of hope and some much-needed supplies. The mission, a partnership between the Asheville-based Ukraine Support and Relief Foundation, Biltmore Church and Church of Hope,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
YAHOO!

Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide

ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
ARDEN, NC

