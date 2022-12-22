Read full article on original website
Candace Owens Defends Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
Conservative speaker Candace Owens is coming to Megan Thee Stallion's defense in the midst of Tory Lanez's trial for allegedly shooting the Houston rapper back in the summer of 2020. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Candace Owens weighed in on the situation in a segment of her podcast, which she shared...
Pardison Fontaine Makes Statement in Defense of Women Ahead of Tory Lanez Trial Verdict
Pardison Fontaine has issued a statement in defense of women ahead of the announcement of the Tory Lanez trial verdict for the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. On Thursday (Dec. 22), Pardison Fontaine shared a lengthy message on his Instagram Story where he showed sympathy for women who have suffered "injustice."
Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch
Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health
Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot at GloRilla During Druski’s Live
It looks like Shaquille O'Neal has a love jones for GloRilla. The NBA Hall-of-Famer recently sent a marriage proposal to Big Glo during Druski's Instagram Live. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Druski went on Instagram Live for a special Christmas Eve Coulda Been Records livestream. For those unfamiliar, Coulda Been Records is Druski's fictitious record label. During his IG Live, fans auditioned for Dru to see if they could get signed to his label. The fun part comes when actual big-name rappers and celebrities come on and Druski, as the CEO, tries to sign them.
Lil Wayne Sued for $500,000 By Chef Who Claims She Was Fired Over Alleged Family Emergency – Report
Lil Wayne is reportedly being sued by a former personal chef over wrongful termination. TMZ published a report yesterday (Dec. 21) that stated Wayne's former chef, Morghan Medlock, has filed a lawsuit against Weezy claiming that she was fired over allegedly leaving her scheduled shift to be with her injured 10-year-old son who had been hospitalized.
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts
Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Akon Defends Nick Cannon Having Numerous Kids With Multiple Women, Says That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be
Akon is defending Nick Cannon's philosophy regarding having numerous kids with multiple women. In fact, the legendary crooner thinks that Nick's lifestyle is exactly how "life is supposed to be." On Monday (Dec. 19), Akon sat down for a lengthy interview on The Zeze Millz Show. During the hour-long interview,...
Lupe Fiasco Won’t Reconcile With Kid Cudi, Calls Him a ‘Sneaky Punk Bitch Ass Bitch’
You can add Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi to the list of rap beefs that will never be resolved. Recently, Lupe made it clear that he would never reconcile with Cudi and explained why. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Lupe Fiasco jumped on Twitter to address a fan's question to him...
Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million
Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Pop Star Zara Larsson Defends Herself After ‘Edited’ Comment Using ‘Gay Slur’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Zara Larsson, a Swedish pop star known for hits like "Lush Life" and "Never Forget You," defended herself on TikTok after an "edited" comment allegedly made by her went viral on the app. The fake comment was posted by @6aloha_senoritas9 on TikTok and was made to look like Larsson called...
Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For
Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
Fans Are Convinced Phoebe Bridgers Is Alluding to Paul Mescal Breakup in New Song
Fans are convinced that singer Phoebe Bridgers and her partner Paul Mescal have broken up. Rumors have been swirling that the pair recently called it quits and fans are pointing to SZA's song "Ghost In The Machine" as proof. WARNING: Lyric contains graphic language. Bridgers is featured on the song...
Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie
Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
Bride’s Friend Accused of Causing a Scene by Walking Out of ‘Fake’ Wedding
A lot of women dream about their ideal wedding day. However, one woman who's never been in a serious relationship had always toyed around with the idea of having a "fake wedding." "As the date of the wedding approached, I started to feel more and more uncomfortable about the whole...
Kid Cudi Says He’s No Longer Doing The Scotts Collaboration With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has announced that he's no longer doing The Scotts collaboration with Travis Scott. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), Kid Cudi jumped on Twitter for an early morning Q&A session with fans and one person asked him about his collaborative project with Travis Scott called The Scotts. That's when the Cudder relayed the bad news.
Playboi Carti Returns to Social Media, Teases New Music
Playboi Carti has returned to Instagram and he posted an image that could mean he's releasing new music very soon. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Playboi Carti reactivated his Instagram account and posted an image of a play button over an equalizer image. What could this mean?. It could mean...
Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne
Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
