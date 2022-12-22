ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 104.7

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 104.7

Blueface and Island Boys Beef Erupts on Instagram Live – Watch

Blueface beefing with the Island Boys wasn't on anybody's bingo card for 2022. But it happened. Early Saturday morning (Dec. 24), Blueface jumped on his Instagram Live and began feuding with TikTok personalities Island Boys. The argument started with Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) before Flyysoulja (born Alex Venegas) jumped into the fray.
Hot 104.7

Joe Budden Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Joking About Her Mental Health

Joe Budden has issued an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following his claim that he has seen the Houston rhymer do some horrible things to great people. On Wednesday (Dec. 21), The Shade Room shared a snippet of Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion for joking about her mental health. According to the rapper-turned-podcaster, he received a few phone calls from women he respects and realized the error of his ways.
HOUSTON, TX
Hot 104.7

Shaquille O’Neal Shoots His Shot at GloRilla During Druski’s Live

It looks like Shaquille O'Neal has a love jones for GloRilla. The NBA Hall-of-Famer recently sent a marriage proposal to Big Glo during Druski's Instagram Live. On Saturday (Dec. 24), Druski went on Instagram Live for a special Christmas Eve Coulda Been Records livestream. For those unfamiliar, Coulda Been Records is Druski's fictitious record label. During his IG Live, fans auditioned for Dru to see if they could get signed to his label. The fun part comes when actual big-name rappers and celebrities come on and Druski, as the CEO, tries to sign them.
Hot 104.7

Lil Wayne Sued for $500,000 By Chef Who Claims She Was Fired Over Alleged Family Emergency – Report

Lil Wayne is reportedly being sued by a former personal chef over wrongful termination. TMZ published a report yesterday (Dec. 21) that stated Wayne's former chef, Morghan Medlock, has filed a lawsuit against Weezy claiming that she was fired over allegedly leaving her scheduled shift to be with her injured 10-year-old son who had been hospitalized.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hot 104.7

North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH

North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Hot 104.7

Big Scarr Dead at 22, Gucci Mane Reacts

Big Scarr has reportedly died at the age of 22. On Thursday night (Dec. 22), news began to circulate the internet that the 2022 XXL Freshman member has passed. Gucci Mane, head of Big Scarr's label 1017 Global Music, confirmed the tragic reports of Big Scarr's death with a post on Instagram. "This hurt 😢 I’m a miss you @bigscarr 💔," he captioned a gallery of photos of Scarr.
Hot 104.7

Cardi B Corrects Fan Who Says Her Net Worth Is $40 Million

Cardi B recently corrected a fan who said she was worth $40 million according to the internet. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Cardi B hopped on Twitter and commented on the current state of the economy. "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," the "Up" rapper tweeted along with an X-mas tree...
Hot 104.7

Young Thug’s Sister Says His Name Is an Acronym, Spells Out What It Stands For

Young Thug's sister has revealed that his rap name is actually an acronym and has spelled out exactly what it stands for. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Young Thug's sister, HiDorraah, a hip-hop artist in her own right, hit up Instagram with a revelation about her superstar brother that was seemingly unbeknownst to his legion of fans. HiDorraah, also known by her government name, Dora Williams, explained why her currently incarcerated brother chose "Young Thug" as his rap game moniker and its impactful significance to the YSL founder.
GEORGIA STATE
Hot 104.7

Method Man Claims He and Redman Smoked Real Weed in ‘How High’ Movie

Method Man and Redman played two stoners who attend Harvard University in the 2001 stoner flick How High. According to Meth, during filming, he and Redman actually smoked real weed on the set. On the latest episode of Maino Presents Kitchen Talk Podcast, which premiered on Fox Soul's YouTube channel...
Hot 104.7

Playboi Carti Returns to Social Media, Teases New Music

Playboi Carti has returned to Instagram and he posted an image that could mean he's releasing new music very soon. On Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), Playboi Carti reactivated his Instagram account and posted an image of a play button over an equalizer image. What could this mean?. It could mean...
GEORGIA STATE
Hot 104.7

Wiz Khalifa Says He Wants a Verzuz Against Lil Wayne

Wiz Khalifa would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle. On Thursday (Dec. 22), DJ Superstar Jay aired his sit-down with Wiz Khalifa where they discuss his latest album Multiverse. Later on in the discussion, the topic of Verzuz came up and the Pittsburgh rapper said his ideal opponent would be Lil Wayne.
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy