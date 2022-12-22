Read full article on original website
WISN
Close call for Milwaukee deputy and K-9 Ryker, squad car hit on highway
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff and K-9 Ryker responded to a crash scene on US41/45 at Watertown Plank Road when the squad car was hit by another driver. According to a sheriff's Facebook post, the other car lost control. No injuries were reported. This content is imported from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County deputy squads hit in 3 separate crashes
MILWAUKEE - Three different Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars were involved in separate crashes Friday morning, Dec. 23. Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy's squad car was parked to help block traffic around a crash at I-41 and North Avenue. A car struck the parked squad and had to be towed from the scene with "disabling damage."
Good samaritan seriously hurt in crash near I-894 at National Avenue identified
A good samaritan who was seriously injured after being struck while helping a crash victim on the side of I-894 near National Avenue on Friday has been identified as Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipp.
15-year-old walking near 26th and Nash injured in shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for suspects after a 15-year-old was shot while walking outside Friday afternoon.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
TOP STORIES OF 2022 NO. 6 :Kenosha has most fatal fires in a single year in recent memory
In 2022, Kenosha recorded the most fatal fires in the city in recent memory. Six people lost their lives in connection with three separate fires reported in the city, five determined to have died in the fires and a sixth due to a medical condition. A year ago, the city had one fatal fire, and in 2019 no fatal fires were recorded.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County vehicle in ditch calls steady during winter storm
WAUKESHA, Wis. - As a winter storm brought snow, wind and cold to southeast Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 22, slick roadways were a big concern. In Waukesha County, 911 dispatchers came to work prepared. At the Waukesha County Communication Center, calls came in pretty steadily all day Thursday, but considering what...
27-year-old woman killed near 29th and Greenfield
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed on Christmas Eve. Police said a 27-year-old woman died near 29th and Greenfield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-43N closed Wednesday in Ozaukee County, dispatch reports 'a lot of crashes'
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - I-43 northbound was closed at Pioneer Road Wednesday night, Dec. 21, and Ozaukee County dispatch reported "a lot of crashes." According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, freezing drizzle was occurring in the area, not visible on radar, making roads slick. Wisconsin DOT officials said the roadway...
WISN
Suspected luggage thief at Milwaukee Mitchell Airport arrested while boarding bus
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 50-year-old man accused of stealing luggage from the arrival carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. They say the incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when Delta Airlines employees reported a passenger's baggage was missing. Deputies checked the airport...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis car, train crash; driver taken to hospital
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A car-versus-train crash in West Allis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, Dec. 23. West Allis police said the crash happened around 3:25 p.m. near Beloit Road and Mobile Street. The preliminary investigation indicates the car lost control on the road and slid through the railroad crossing gate – colliding with a train.
1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on I-894 near National Avenue, Sheriff's Office says
One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash on I-894 northbound near National Ave. Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
CBS 58
MCSO arrests luggage thief at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody after he allegedly stole luggage from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. According to the sheriff's office, it happened Wednesday, Dec. 21. Officials say Delta Airlines employees reported a passenger's baggage was missing from an arrival carousel. A...
36-year-old Milwaukee man found dead Wednesday morning, police say
A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek Kwik Trip burglary near 27th and College
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County snow emergency Friday, facilities to close
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Wednesday declared a snow emergency for Friday, Dec. 23. Several facilities – including the Milwaukee County Courthouse and Vel Phillips Detention Center – will be closed due to the snow emergency. "Essential" departments and positions will continue to operate. A...
Suspect fatally shoots himself after police pursuit through Kenosha County
A suspect is dead after he shot himself after leading Kenosha County deputies on a police pursuit on I-94 on Thursday.
Witness in Friday's I-894 fatal crash speaks out
Jolene Reit of Milwaukee was driving home on I-894 after picking up donuts for her kids when a driver lost control and hit her car.
Female rescued from submerged car after spinning off freeway ramp into pond
A full freeway closure is underway at the northbound Brewers/Frederick Miller Way on ramp after a car spun off into a small pond.
Man found dead near 48th and Cleveland, one person arrested
One person was found dead near 48th and Cleveland Friday night, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.
