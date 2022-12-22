ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee County deputy squads hit in 3 separate crashes

MILWAUKEE - Three different Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars were involved in separate crashes Friday morning, Dec. 23. Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy's squad car was parked to help block traffic around a crash at I-41 and North Avenue. A car struck the parked squad and had to be towed from the scene with "disabling damage."
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Waukesha County vehicle in ditch calls steady during winter storm

WAUKESHA, Wis. - As a winter storm brought snow, wind and cold to southeast Wisconsin Thursday, Dec. 22, slick roadways were a big concern. In Waukesha County, 911 dispatchers came to work prepared. At the Waukesha County Communication Center, calls came in pretty steadily all day Thursday, but considering what...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
West Allis car, train crash; driver taken to hospital

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A car-versus-train crash in West Allis sent one person to the hospital Friday afternoon, Dec. 23. West Allis police said the crash happened around 3:25 p.m. near Beloit Road and Mobile Street. The preliminary investigation indicates the car lost control on the road and slid through the railroad crossing gate – colliding with a train.
WEST ALLIS, WI
MCSO arrests luggage thief at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody after he allegedly stole luggage from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. According to the sheriff's office, it happened Wednesday, Dec. 21. Officials say Delta Airlines employees reported a passenger's baggage was missing from an arrival carousel. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Oak Creek Kwik Trip burglary near 27th and College

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Kwik Trip near 27th and College on Saturday, Dec. 24. Police said the incident happened in the early morning hours on Saturday. Police are trying to identify the individuals pictured. If you can assist in...
OAK CREEK, WI
Milwaukee County snow emergency Friday, facilities to close

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Wednesday declared a snow emergency for Friday, Dec. 23. Several facilities – including the Milwaukee County Courthouse and Vel Phillips Detention Center – will be closed due to the snow emergency. "Essential" departments and positions will continue to operate. A...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

