AUDIO: City officials aim to improve Metro Transit service for Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage City Officials say they are paying a great deal for Metro Transit Service and not getting much bang for the buck. The system is partially supported by a regional millage, and Portage contributes more money than any other community to keep the buses rolling, including Kalamazoo.
AUDIO: Covid relief money soon to benefit Kalamazoo community
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As the worst of the pandemic continues to fade in the rearview mirror, a good chunk of the Covid Relief money granted by the American Rescue Plan will finally begin to flow into the Kalamazoo community in 2023. It took Kalamazoo City and County...
Battle Creek man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Battle Creek man is in the hospital in serious condition, and two Battle Creek Police officers are on paid leave after the officers shot the man. The incident started around 2 p.m. Sunday when police responded to the 200 block of North...
Multiple injuries in Cass County two vehicle accident Christmas Eve
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Several children were injured Christmas Eve in a two vehicle crash in Cass County. The accident happened around 6:10 p.m. Saturday on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says Tiana Double of Niles and her daughter were...
KDPS investigates shooting, male struck by gunfire
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo msn is hospitalized after being shot on Christmas Eve. Around 2:16 p.m., Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority received a report of several gunshots in the 1100 block of Conant Street. At approximately 2:26 p.m., a male suffering from a gunshot wound arrived...
KDPS arrests suspect for armed home invasion and unlawful imprisonment
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded on Friday, December 23 to an apartment in the 1600 block of Nottingham Ave regarding a report of a hostage situation. According to authorities, a woman reported that a male was holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint...
