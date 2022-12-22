Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Detroit issues first round of licenses for adult-use cannabis businesses after 3-year delay
Issuing the licenses is a big step toward making the cannabis industry more equitable in Detroit
Here are the 33 recreational marijuana licenses issued by Detroit
The City of Detroit finally issued recreational marijuana licenses to nearly three dozen businesses this week. It comes after a years-long battle over recreational marijuana in the city.
wdet.org
Here are 6 nonprofits making sure Detroiters are housed and fed this winter
The winter months in the city of Detroit bring hardships and uncertainty to individuals and families. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, these uncertainties have become stronger across the city. As the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall within city limits, there is worry about the people in our community struggling to find permanent housing, shelters and warm meals.
Detroit News
Mitzvah Day 2022 brings volunteers together in Detroit
Detroit — Hundreds of families in need were surprised with gifts on their doorstep on Christmas morning, thanks to a Detroit nonprofit. Jimmy's Kids, which donated clothes, toys and gift cards to over 350 families Sunday, is one of a dozen organizations that participated in the 26th annual Mitzvah Day, a volunteering day coordinated by the Jewish Community Relations Council/ American Jewish Committee (JCRS/AJC).
Detroit News
Timeline: Detroit holiday traditions
Here's a stroll through some of Detroit's cherished holiday traditions, old and new. Dec. 24, 1913: Detroit lights a municipal Christmas tree for the first time in front of old City Hall downtown. "The tree, which was erected on the city hall lawn this morning, is not a very pretentious affair," The Detroit News reported. "There was no public appropriation to pay the cost of it, but when the project was broached last week each city official contributed his bit and the city employees today turned in to do the work of decoration with a will. As there were many hands in the making of the city's emblem of good cheer and the little celebration that will open holiday festivities tonight, so there was a superabundance of real good will and Christmas cheer instilled in the enterprise."
bridgedetroit.com
Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?
Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
Detroit News
2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say
Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
Detroit News
Barricaded gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff with Detroit police on Christmas Day
Detroit — After a seven-hour standoff Sunday, Detroit police got a barricaded gunman to surrender, according to a spokesperson. Police were following up on a report of a violent person with a weapon from Saturday when the man's family told police he had been violent to them on Sunday, Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said.
Detroit News
A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth
It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
Vintage Cars Found Sunk in Michigan’s Detroit River, 2022
In the spring of 2022, within the Detroit River not far from the Renaissance Center, two automobiles were found submerged. They were discovered by sonar – one vehicle was upright, the other was upside-down. The diver took the plunge and searched until he found the cars in the murky,...
Nearly all of our most-read stories were about food or weed this week
The top 10 Metro Times headlines
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man peacefully surrenders after 8-hour standoff with police on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Detroit police were on the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side near East Warren Avenue and Maryland Street on Sunday. A barricaded gunman situation ended peacefully after an eight-hour standoff in Detroit. The man involved in the situation surrendered to the...
Detroit News
Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights
Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
Detroit News
Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews
This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make...
Detroit and Hamtramck neighborhoods still in the dark as DTE works to restore power to over 12,000 customers across Southeast Michigan
More than 12,000 DTE customers – including thousands in Detroit and Hamtramck – are still without power after 55 mph winds and 20 to 30 below zero temperatures pummeled Southeast Michigan Friday morning.
Oakland County woman wins $4 million while buying a turkey
(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County woman who went to the store to buy a turkey for Thanksgiving walked away with a $4 million winning lottery ticket.According to Michigan Lottery, the woman, who requested anonymity, bought the ticket at the Kroger store on North Coolidge Highway in Troy."It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn't have time to," the woman said. "After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I...
Memorial honors Detroiters who died while experiencing homelessness
Samuel Deiu Lewis wants people to know that his daughter's mother was generous. She was intelligent. She was compassionate. When they had nothing and were on the streets, she would give her last $5 to someone who truly needed it. "She gave her heart," Lewis, 53, said. ...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County man wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - After playing a Michigan Lottery game, a Macomb County man has won $1 million. Allen Burbary, 64, won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley. "I entered several non-winning tickets into...
Comments / 0