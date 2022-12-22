Here's a stroll through some of Detroit's cherished holiday traditions, old and new. Dec. 24, 1913: Detroit lights a municipal Christmas tree for the first time in front of old City Hall downtown. "The tree, which was erected on the city hall lawn this morning, is not a very pretentious affair," The Detroit News reported. "There was no public appropriation to pay the cost of it, but when the project was broached last week each city official contributed his bit and the city employees today turned in to do the work of decoration with a will. As there were many hands in the making of the city's emblem of good cheer and the little celebration that will open holiday festivities tonight, so there was a superabundance of real good will and Christmas cheer instilled in the enterprise."

