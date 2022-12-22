ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wdet.org

Here are 6 nonprofits making sure Detroiters are housed and fed this winter

The winter months in the city of Detroit bring hardships and uncertainty to individuals and families. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, these uncertainties have become stronger across the city. As the temperatures drop and snow starts to fall within city limits, there is worry about the people in our community struggling to find permanent housing, shelters and warm meals.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Mitzvah Day 2022 brings volunteers together in Detroit

Detroit — Hundreds of families in need were surprised with gifts on their doorstep on Christmas morning, thanks to a Detroit nonprofit. Jimmy's Kids, which donated clothes, toys and gift cards to over 350 families Sunday, is one of a dozen organizations that participated in the 26th annual Mitzvah Day, a volunteering day coordinated by the Jewish Community Relations Council/ American Jewish Committee (JCRS/AJC).
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Timeline: Detroit holiday traditions

Here's a stroll through some of Detroit's cherished holiday traditions, old and new. Dec. 24, 1913: Detroit lights a municipal Christmas tree for the first time in front of old City Hall downtown. "The tree, which was erected on the city hall lawn this morning, is not a very pretentious affair," The Detroit News reported. "There was no public appropriation to pay the cost of it, but when the project was broached last week each city official contributed his bit and the city employees today turned in to do the work of decoration with a will. As there were many hands in the making of the city's emblem of good cheer and the little celebration that will open holiday festivities tonight, so there was a superabundance of real good will and Christmas cheer instilled in the enterprise."
DETROIT, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Who wants to decide Detroit’s reparations plan?

Seventy-five people have applied to serve on a committee that will be assembled in the New Year to study reparations proposals for Detroit. City voters passed a ballot initiative in 2021 calling for the creation of a “reparations committee” to make recommendations for housing and development programs which address historic discrimination against Black residents. The City Council established a process to fill the 13-member task force last year and is responsible for narrowing the list of applicants in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say

Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Abandoned Boxing Gym: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, in spite of the above warning, good luck pinpointing this place, because the videographers are not disclosing its location…and here it is: an abandoned boxing gym.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

A forgotten Detroit holiday tradition tells a story of resilience, rebirth

It was the year Detroit saved Christmas. It was early November 1962, and the installation of the Christmas Fantasy at Ford Rotunda was almost complete. For nine years, the extravagant holiday display had been an unmissable tradition for families in Dearborn and across the region, visited by about half a million people every season. There was an enormous 35-foot-tall Christmas tree, model trains, animated scenes of storybook magic, and 2,000 dolls on display that the Goodfellows would distribute after the show to children in need. At the heart of the rotunda, visitors passed through a cathedral façade with pealing bells and 40-foot spires to view a nativity scene, complete with live donkeys and reindeer. And Santa was there, of course, waiting to hear kids' wishes from his post at the North Pole.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Looking for a new restaurant to try? Here are our recent reviews

This year our restaurant reviews told the stories of wine bars, neighborhood diners, swanky destination restaurants and many other types of businesses throughout Metro Detroit. Below are links to each review that ran this year. Click for the full review, plus photo galleries, addresses, price points and how to make...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County woman wins $4 million while buying a turkey

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County woman who went to the store to buy a turkey for Thanksgiving walked away with a $4 million winning lottery ticket.According to Michigan Lottery, the woman, who requested anonymity, bought the ticket at the Kroger store on North Coolidge Highway in Troy."It was the day before Thanksgiving, and my husband asked if I could run to the store and buy a turkey since he didn't have time to," the woman said. "After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

