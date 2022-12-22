Read full article on original website
Mondays at the Mission hopes to inspire homeless teens
LOS ANGELES — Celebrating the holidays with a new family photo in the United States is now reality for 12-year-old Melany Rivera, a teen currently receiving shelter at the Union Rescue Mission with her family in Skid Row. Rivera said her family came to the U.S. from Colombia hoping...
Church services, help for homeless, poor planned for Christmas
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Christmas in Los Angeles County Sunday will include the customary Masses and church services celebrating the birth of Jesus and annual events providing meals to the homeless and poor. English-language Christmas Masses will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels at...
Karen Bass adds LA community college chancellor to transition team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration....
University of California workers end strike, ratify contract
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end...
Meet San Bernardino’s first Asian American mayor
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Helen Tran was sworn in as the first Asian American mayor of San Bernardino on Dec. 21. She is only the third woman to take on the role over the course of the city’s 168-year history. Tran is the daughter of Vietnamese refugees and...
Parade, festival to mark start of Kwanzaa
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The 46th edition of what organizers say is the world’s oldest Kwanzaa parade will be held Monday in South Los Angeles to mark the start of the seven-day African American festival. The Kwanzaa Gwaride is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Adams and...
Orange County's COVID hospitalizations might be leveling off
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County decreased by two to 327, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 37 were being treated in intensive care, up from 32 Friday. What You Need To Know.
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti's final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed Friday. The Los Angeles Times first reported that Bass shut down the directive on Wednesday, citing a memo...
The warmest U.S. city this Christmas - LA or Miami?
No need for a winter coat in SoCal this Christmas. Throw on shorts and a t-shirt when you head outside. Nature has given us the gift of warmer weather — the weather we have not felt since mid-to-late October. Ditch the winter coat today. After opening up presents, be...
Average LA, Orange County gas prices at second-highest Christmas amount
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was at its second-highest amount for a Christmas Sunday, despite dropping 42 of the previous 45 days. The average price rose 1.5 cents Sunday to $4.444, according to figures from the...
Woman sues LA County over fatal shooting of son by deputies
COMPTON, Calif. (CNS) — The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son's actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. What...
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
Camphor wins Michelin star less than 1 year after opening
LOS ANGELES — This year the Michelin organization released its new list of stars and other notable restaurants and many Los Angeles restaurants were on that list. Arts District newcomer Camphor received its first Michelin star, less than a year after opening in March 2022. Veteran chefs Max Boonthanakit...
Average gas price increases for first time since early November
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429. The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths...
