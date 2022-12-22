Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35
(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
KCCI.com
Crews battle freezing cold to repair water main in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to repair a water main break in downtown Des Moines. The main was reported damaged Friday morning. It is being repaired between Locust and Walnut streets. Workers are battling subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
iowa.media
Weather Service Upgrades to Blizzard Warning Thursday to Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa—As expected the National Weather Service office in Des Moines has continued to upgrade the expectations for this week’s winter storm. Late Wednesday morning, a Blizzard Warning was issued because of conditions expected Thursday to Saturday. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines...
WOWT
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road
Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
Weather Why: What is a bomb cyclone?
DES MOINES, Iowa — When strong winter storms develop quickly, the term “bomb cyclone” is used often in headlines. That term actually has a specific definition. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how bomb cyclones develop and tracks out the most recent storm’s path across the country.
Des Moines police: 3 hospitalized after SE 14th Street viaduct crash Saturday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are in the hospital with severe injuries after a car crossed the median near the SE 14th Street viaduct right before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Des Moines police. Witnesses told police that an SUV headed north lost control, crossed the median and...
weareiowa.com
Central Iowa warming centers offer shelter from extreme cold, winter weather
Warming centers are available across the Des Moines metro under Polk County Emergency Management's extreme weather plan. DART will provide free transportation.
Updated: 8:50 p.m. Latest Road Condition Report
(Des Moines) Southwest Iowa roads are completely covered and partially covered with snow at this hour. A winter storm warning is in effect for tonight, with at least moderate snow expected. For the latest road conditions go to 511ia.org.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
iheart.com
I-35 CLOSED from Ames to Clear Lake due to Blizzard
(Des Moines, IA) -- I-35 is closed from Ames to Clear Lake in Iowa because of dangerous road conditions. The Department of Transportation says the stretch of Interstate-35 will be reopened some time Saturday Morning. Travel is not advised in much of Northwest and North Central Iowa, and in East...
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
Three injured after crash on SE 14th Street Viaduct
DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash on a busy Des Moines bridge Saturday morning. According to Des Moines Police, a driver heading northbound on the Southeast 14th Street Viaduct lost control of their SUV at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The driver veered into the southbound lanes of the […]
KCCI.com
DOT likely to close mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers near Polk City to be prepared for the closing of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake because of the weather. The closing is likely to happen Thursday and Friday due to expected high winds.
Crews battle a motor home fire on Christmas morning
DES MOINES — The Des Moines Fire Department battled a motor home fire early Sunday morning. Crews were called to a motor home in the 2400 block of East 24th street around 5:30 am Sunday. When first responders arrived, they found an R-V and garage fully engulfed. A neighbor said they heard a loud boom […]
Where to go to escape the dangerous cold, blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County wants people to know where to go if your options are limited for getting out of the dangerously cold weather. Dozens of libraries, community centers and malls allow anyone to come in during hours of operation that are seeking shelter. It’s part of the county’s extreme temperature response, during […]
kiow.com
National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Traveling Report
The area is experiencing a blizzard that couldn’t have come at a worse time for many local travelers. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Travel Timing report that outlines when they believe conditions will become impossible for area travel. The northern Iowa report states that open and rural will be especially susceptible to the worst of conditions, and travel may be virtually impossible at times.
KCCI.com
Arctic blast cancels and delays flights at Des Moines Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans braced for the extreme cold and snow to catch a flight out of town for the holidays. The Des Moines International Airport was full of people just waiting around as a number of flights were canceled or delayed. Executive director of the Des...
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa
(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
