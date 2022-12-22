ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Dozens Of Vehicles Scattered Along I-80, I-35

(Undated) -- Dozens of cars are scattered on the sides and in the median of I-80 between Des Moines and the Quad Cities on Christmas Day. There are cars, SUVs, pick-up trucks, and numerous jackknifed semis. In some areas, multiple vehicles are off the road in the same spot. There...
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

Weather Service Upgrades to Blizzard Warning Thursday to Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa—As expected the National Weather Service office in Des Moines has continued to upgrade the expectations for this week’s winter storm. Late Wednesday morning, a Blizzard Warning was issued because of conditions expected Thursday to Saturday. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
WOWT

Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
AMES, IA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road

Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
STORY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Weather Why: What is a bomb cyclone?

DES MOINES, Iowa — When strong winter storms develop quickly, the term “bomb cyclone” is used often in headlines. That term actually has a specific definition. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how bomb cyclones develop and tracks out the most recent storm’s path across the country.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Polk County

(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

I-35 CLOSED from Ames to Clear Lake due to Blizzard

(Des Moines, IA) -- I-35 is closed from Ames to Clear Lake in Iowa because of dangerous road conditions. The Department of Transportation says the stretch of Interstate-35 will be reopened some time Saturday Morning. Travel is not advised in much of Northwest and North Central Iowa, and in East...
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday

The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Three injured after crash on SE 14th Street Viaduct

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash on a busy Des Moines bridge Saturday morning. According to Des Moines Police, a driver heading northbound on the Southeast 14th Street Viaduct lost control of their SUV at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The driver veered into the southbound lanes of the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DOT likely to close mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake

POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers near Polk City to be prepared for the closing of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake because of the weather. The closing is likely to happen Thursday and Friday due to expected high winds.
POLK CITY, IA
WHO 13

Crews battle a motor home fire on Christmas morning

DES MOINES — The Des Moines Fire Department battled a motor home fire early Sunday morning. Crews were called to a motor home in the 2400 block of East 24th street around 5:30 am Sunday. When first responders arrived, they found an R-V and garage fully engulfed. A neighbor said they heard a loud boom […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Where to go to escape the dangerous cold, blizzard

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County wants people to know where to go if your options are limited for getting out of the dangerously cold weather. Dozens of libraries, community centers and malls allow anyone to come in during hours of operation that are seeking shelter. It’s part of the county’s extreme temperature response, during […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
kiow.com

National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Traveling Report

The area is experiencing a blizzard that couldn’t have come at a worse time for many local travelers. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Travel Timing report that outlines when they believe conditions will become impossible for area travel. The northern Iowa report states that open and rural will be especially susceptible to the worst of conditions, and travel may be virtually impossible at times.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Arctic blast cancels and delays flights at Des Moines Airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans braced for the extreme cold and snow to catch a flight out of town for the holidays. The Des Moines International Airport was full of people just waiting around as a number of flights were canceled or delayed. Executive director of the Des...
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Chase ends with truck crashed into home, Iowa driver arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m....
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa

(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy