Syracuse, NY

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Looking at the Orange’s Pinstripe Bowl history

With the Syracuse Orange ready to make their third Pinstripe Bowl appearance, it’s a good time to look back at the previous two trips to the Bronx. In 2010, Syracuse faced the Kansas State Wildcats in the inaugural Pinstripe Bowl. A cold December afternoon couldn’t stop these two offenses from lighting up the scoreboard. Delone Carter carried the ball 27 times for 198 yards and two scores. Ryan Nassib threw for 239 and three scores. Marcus Sales hauled in all three of those on his way to 172 yards receiving. The game wasn’t decided until a controversial taunting penalty on Adrian Hilburn forced the Wildcats to attempt a game-tying two-point conversion from the 17-yard line. The Orange defense held and Syracuse had a 36-34 win.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG eyes possible visit; up for top player award

Elliot Cadeau is discussing a potential visit to Syracuse basketball, which if it occurred would prove really huge for the Orange’s chances in the five-star point guard’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1 Cadeau put the ‘Cuse in his top six at the end of October, along with North Carolina, Louisville,...
SYRACUSE, NY
glensidelocal.com

Lonnie Rice, former Bishop McDevitt star, heading to Syracuse

Lonnie Rice, who played football for Bishop McDevitt High School, signed with Syracuse University during the NCAA’s national signing day early period. Rice is McDevitt’s record holder in all-purpose yards and has wanted to play for Syracuse since he was 16. He started his high school career at defensive back before switching to quarterback and leading McDevitt into deep playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man reported shot on Syracuse’s South Side

Update: A 37-year-old man has died in the Christmas Day shooting on Midland Avenue. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse police were responding Sunday night to a shooting on the city’s South Side neighborhood. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

‘Twas the Night Before Cusemas 2022

A holiday gift to all Syracuse Orange fans from all of us here at TNIAAM. ’Twas the night before Cusemas, when all through the Dome. Not a creature was stirring, the fans were all home. The jerseys were hung by the lockers with care,. In hopes that script uniforms soon...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY

In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY

