Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290
One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire
HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
HPD: Homeowner shot after confronting suspected robbers in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two suspects who shot a man in the shoulder during a possible robbery. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on Seeker Street, which is near Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive in northeast Houston. According to police, the man was home...
Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
Driver freed after slamming into 18-wheeler, getting trapped several feet under, firefighters say
"The guy's going to live another day because of these guys out here," HFD District Chief Alvin McCrorey said after crews lifted an 18-wheeler to free the man stuck underneath.
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
1 killed, another hospitalized after apartment catches fire in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - At least one person died Christmas morning and another was rushed to the hospital after their apartment in northwest Houston caught fire. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but firefighters were called to the 900 block of Lehman St. near I-45. We're told 60 firefighters responded to the location.
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine
A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
More details about two vehicle fatality
A two vehicle accident which occurred at Hwy 172 and CR 482. on Wednesday, December 21, resulted in two fatalities. “A 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Ler Kler Htoo, 19, of Houston, was headed north and crossed into the southbound lane where it struck a 2000 F150 driven by James Allan Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort, head on,” DPS Spokesman Sgt, Ruben San Miguel said. “The truck caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.”
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
HOUSTON - As many are finishing up their Christmas celebrations one Houston family spent their Christmas pleading for justice after a local mechanic was shot and killed. It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the family of 29-year-old Luis Manuel, a mechanic, husband, and father of two young girls. The family...
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – The head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association reported that many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, but the city of Houston’s fire chief said that is definitely not the case. “As of noon, 17...
Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton
Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
Man sitting by fire believed to have burned to death in 'tragic accident' in Houston
HOUSTON - A man sitting by a fire in a vacant lot in Houston is believed to have burned to death in a "tragic accident," police say. The incident was reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday when temperatures were below freezing. Officers and HFD responded to the 2700 block of Scott...
Repeat offender arrested in North Houston for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car
A Houston man who had previously been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) and released on bond, was pulled over and taken into custody last weekend. Precinct 4 deputies say the man was driving while intoxicated with three young children in the vehicle.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston
HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
‘We’ll always remember her’: Woman known by many in NW Houston apartment complex died in Christmas morning fire
HOUSTON – A long-time resident of a northwest Houston apartment complex died in a fire Christmas morning after she was trapped in one of the units. A man was also injured. Officials with the Houston Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire in the 900 block of Lehman Street near Brinkman shortly after 9 a.m.
#ICYMI: Teen found dead in motel room, police find man’s body in abandoned store, man gets only 90 days for ex’s death
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Deputies releasing more details in an ongoing murder investigation of a 16-year-old boy who was found dead in a motel room. Tyrone Fiamahn was found dead on Monday night from gunshot wounds...
