Carlsbad, NM

KETK / FOX51 News

Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
TRINITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290

One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

1 hospitalized after crash near causes vehicle to catch fire

HOUSTON - A crash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital and a vehicle catching fire. According to the Cy-Fair Fire Department, firefighters were called to a two-vehicle crash on 290 going eastbound near FM 1960. Responding officials found a car ablaze at the scene and quickly worked to put the flames out.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Driver injured, 2 juveniles killed in single vehicle crash in Trinity

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - An early morning crash in Trinity has injured one person and killed two others. According to a report by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, around 4 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders were at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 94 inside the Trinity city limits. The driver was transported by air to a hospital and is listed as stable in condition. The vehicle’s other two occupants, both juveniles, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
TRINITY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One dead in Highway 80 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
MIDLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HOUSTON, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Woman Caught With 5 Grams Of Methamphetamine

A 40-year-old Sulphur Spring woman was jailed early Christmas Eve 2022 after being caught with 5 grams of methamphetamine. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley reported stopping a Dodge Challenger at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 24, on Church Street at Loop 301 for defective license plate lights. During the traffic stop, Deputy Fisher asked and was refused consent to search the black car.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
jacksonconews.com

More details about two vehicle fatality

A two vehicle accident which occurred at Hwy 172 and CR 482. on Wednesday, December 21, resulted in two fatalities. “A 2017 Nissan Altima, driven by Ler Kler Htoo, 19, of Houston, was headed north and crossed into the southbound lane where it struck a 2000 F150 driven by James Allan Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort, head on,” DPS Spokesman Sgt, Ruben San Miguel said. “The truck caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.”
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton

Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
DAYTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in north Houston

HOUSTON – One man has died after being shot in the head in north Houston Friday afternoon, according to police. Houston police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 7600 block of the North Freeway. They arrived to find a man, believed to...
HOUSTON, TX

