Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb return to practice and will face Saints; Johnson is questionable

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson tried to thaw out frozen Browns fans and send them home for a Merry Christmas Eve, but it wasn’t to be. In the end, it was the Saints (6-9) who were blaring Christmas music in their locker room after beating the Browns in their own frigid climate, 17-10 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The temperature at kickoff was 6 degrees, making it the coldest regular season game in club history. Windchills were minus-16 and wind gusts were 30 mph. When the tarp came off Saturday morning, the field was snow-covered and slick.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO