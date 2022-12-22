Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb return to practice and will face Saints; Johnson is questionable

Read full article on original website
‘Sad Christmas Eve Football & Season,’ writes Bernie Kosar: What they’re saying after Browns’ loss to Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ meager playoff hopes coming into Christmas Eve officially hit zero after their 17-10 loss at home to the Saints in FirstEnergy Stadium. The Saints had 17 unanswered points, with the crucial score coming with the help of an interception by Daniel Sorensen against Deshaun Watson. The Browns didn’t score in the second half and struggled to establish the run until late in the game.
Doug Lesmerises: Browns' plan to upgrade QB could mean a run at Sean Payton
Doug Lesmerises, The Plain Dealer/Cleveland.com sports columnist, thinks the Browns’ plan to upgrade QB would lead you to believe they could make a run at Sean Payton as he goes over the latest rumors and headlines swirling around Berea.
4 Indianapolis Colts general manager candidates to replace Chris Ballard
The Indianapolis Colts coaching search will provide the team with an opportunity for a fresh start at head coach in
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch live for free (12/24/22)
The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial); Sling TV has promotional offers. In their last game on Dec. 18,...
Watch Patriots QB Mac Jones find Jakobi Meyers on a 48-yard TD to cut the Bengals lead to 22-18
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Patriots cut the Bengals lead to 22-18 on an absolutely ridiculous sequence Saturday. Mac Jones scrambled behind the line of scrimmage until he had some room to throw. Then he launched a bomb from midfield to the Bengals’ goal line that was tipped by receiver Scotty Washington before it was caught and ran in for a TD by Jakobi Meyers.
An Ohio State bet vs. Georgia, liking Big Ten bowl teams, and sports betting in Ohio is almost here: Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It’s the last full Betting the Buckeyes episode of the season on Buckeye Talk, as Doug Lesmerises and Tyler Shoemaker go back to their regular-season formula for one last round of college football gambling advice. First, TShoe suggests another Ohio State bet, and guess what? It’s...
Painful truth about the Browns’ loss and their season was on display in the frigid weather – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 17-10 loss to New Orleans:. 1. A few times in his postgame interview, New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said: “We talked all week about how this game was going to be about mental toughness, and I thought our guys showed incredible grit.”
Deshaun Watson, Cade York bring a little heat for Browns vs. Saints – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Browns notebook as Cleveland had a 10-3 halftime lead:. 1. Game-time temperature was 6 degrees, wind chill was minus-16. The wind was at 27 mph, gusts to 55 mph, according to AccuWeather. The field looks frozen.
Watch Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson and a Grinch arrive for Browns vs. Saints
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the Saints game at frigid FirstEnergy Stadium. Pharaoh Brown stole the show, arriving in a Grinch costume. Pre-game temperature was 4 degrees, with windchills of minus-28. It didn’t stop David Njoku...
Deshaun Watson, receivers go cold in 17-10 loss to Saints that drops Browns to 6-9, ends their slim playoff hopes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson tried to thaw out frozen Browns fans and send them home for a Merry Christmas Eve, but it wasn’t to be. In the end, it was the Saints (6-9) who were blaring Christmas music in their locker room after beating the Browns in their own frigid climate, 17-10 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The temperature at kickoff was 6 degrees, making it the coldest regular season game in club history. Windchills were minus-16 and wind gusts were 30 mph. When the tarp came off Saturday morning, the field was snow-covered and slick.
Watch the Bengals close the first half with Joe Burrow’s third TD pass vs. the Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Bengals have excelled in 2-minute situations this season, and the end of the first half against the Patriots was no different. After getting the ball back with 2:16 until halftime, Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense found the back of the end zone on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that lasted just 2:02. The TD was a 4-yard completion to Trenton Irwin for his second TD of the day.
Forget Super Bowl, Browns fans would be satisfied just making playoffs: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The best holiday present for a Cleveland Browns fan would be the home team making it to and winning the Super Bowl. But that hasn’t happened yet in Super Bowl history, not since the Green Bay Packers started it all by beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 35-10 in Jan. 1967.
Bengals playoff scenarios: Cincinnati wins vs. Patriots, but place in AFC playoff picture stays put
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Bengals hung on, barely, for a win over the Patriots on Christmas Eve to earn their seventh straight victory. In a lot of ways, their 22-18 win at Gillette Stadium should’ve been reason for celebration. But, it appeared more like relief after they escaped Massachusetts...
Bengals ring in the holidays with miraculous win over Patriots: Mohammad Ahmad’s observations
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Christmas came a day early for the Cincinnati Bengals. Never mind the cold weather. Never mind the New England Patriots’ top-10 defense entering this weekend. And never mind the fact the Bengals have never won a game at Gillette Stadium. Until now. The Bengals are...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. New England Patriots: Live updates from Saturday’s Week 16 matchup
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Six days after coming back from a 17-point deficit to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 34-23 victory, the Cincinnati Bengals are on the road again in Brady’s old stomping grounds. The win was their sixth straight and their tenth this season....
Browns Amari Cooper sees bright future with Deshaun Watson: ‘Trust me, we’ll be a lot better’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Amari Cooper, for the fourth time in five seasons and sixth time in his career, eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on Saturday. He needed 68 yards and got 72 on a windy, frigid day at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday. “It was cold. It wasn’t as bad as it...
Myles Straw, Carlos Santana, Austin Hedges & Mike Zunino – Terry Pluto’s Guardians Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my Guardians notebook:. 1. Terry Francona recently talked about how the emergence of Steven Kwan as the Guardians’ leadoff hitter “lessened the burden” on Myles Straw last season. When Cleveland traded for Straw in the middle of the 2021 season, the idea was for him to become the leadoff hitter and play an elite center field. Straw batted .285 (.739 OPS) after the trade. He was hitting .262 (.665 OPS) with Houston at the time of deal.
Why the Saints were able to put the Browns offense in the deep freeze (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The New Orleans Saints overcame a 10-0 deficit on Sunday and beat the Browns, 17-10, at FirstEnergy Stadium, eliminating the Browns from playoff contention. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson scored on a 12-yard rushing TD but was 15 of 31 for 135 yards passing in the windy, frigid conditions. He has won two games and lost two in his four Browns starts since returning from his 11-game NFL suspension.
Deshaun Watson struggles amid fierce winds and cold in loss to Saints but doesn’t get enough help from his receivers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson struggled amid the fierce winds and brutal cold during Saturday’s 17-10 loss to the Saints, but didn’t get much help from his receivers, with three sure touchdown passes dropped. “You have to factor in the conditions,” Watson said after the game of...
Bengals hang on, barely, for Christmas Eve win over Patriots: Takeaways
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals were on the verge of the franchise’s second-largest blown lead in team history. But safety Vonn Bell forced the ball out of Rhamondre Stevenson’s arms inside the Bengals 5-yard line, and the Bengals held on — barely — for a 22-18 win on Saturday. It wasn’t pretty, but it was the team’s seventh in a row.
