ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Gives Casual Style Edgy Twist With Platform Combat Boots & Baggy Pants

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clKFk_0jrcA2Ik00

Janet Jackson gave a monochromatic style moment an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the pop icon and multi-hyphenate entertainer uploaded a powerful photo of herself as she prepares for her Together Again Tour . Jackson will embark on a 33-date trek alongside Ludacris, which kicks off on April 14.

In the new image, the Grammy Award-winning singer strikes a model-worthy pose while standing in the hallway of a room. Jackson was dressed in casual attire, sporting a black cropped sweater jacket that was layered over a long-sleeve shirt. The “Call on Me” musician teamed her tops with baggy suede joggers and accessorized with a black scarf.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson)

For glam, Jackson went with shimmery eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout. She styled the front of her hair in knotless braids and put the rest in a high wavy ponytail.

Completing the “All For You” artist’s look was a pair of platform combat boots. The leather silhouette had a chunky round toe, laced up to the top and sat atop an elevated heel.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Jackson’s shoe style often ranges from slick to sporty. The star usually favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin on and off stage, featuring platform sandals, boots, and pointed-toe pumps. On the red carpet, she’s also been spotted in sleek heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, and Versace. For off-duty looks, the musician favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers, and Nike sneakers.

PHOTOS: Discover Jackson’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign

Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign

Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
ARTnews

Kanye West Faces the Potential Loss of Another Prized Asset: His Honorary Degree

A petition posted to Change.org on December 1 is calling on School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) to withdraw the honorary doctorate given to rapper Kanye West in 2015, Artnet News reported Monday. The list of losses West has undergone for his recent spate of antisemitic statements is not short: Adidas, Balenciaga and Christie’s have all severed ties with the 2024 presidential hopeful. The loss in revenue from his Adidas deal, which was worth about $1.5 million, severely cut into West’s net worth, leading Forbes to wipe his name from their list of billionaires.  Now, a group called Against Hate at SAIC has posted a petition to put pressure...
CHICAGO, IL
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
Vibe

Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine: Brittney Griner’s ‘Wrongfully Being Used as a Pawn’ in Russian Drug Possession Conviction

The support for Brittney Griner — who was convicted on a drug possession and smuggling charges in Russia and is serving a nine-year sentence — hasn’t waned among WNBA stars and those with ties to the league. Jasmine Jordan, the Jordan Brand basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing, spoke with FN last night at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City and addressed the situation Griner is facing abroad. Like many others, Jasmine Jordan — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — believes Griner deserves to be home with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and her family. Jasmine Jordan...
Footwear News

Lupita Nyong’o Exudes Elegance in Head-to-Toe Prada Look With Plunging Black Dress & Pointy Pumps at Gotham Awards 2022

Lupita Nyong’o was effortlessly chic at the 2022 Gotham Awards in New York last night. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress posed for photos on the red carpet with her costar Danai Gurira. Nyong’o looked stunning for the annual ceremony, arriving in a black Prada dress. The garment included a plunging deep V-neckline and long fitted sleeves. The piece also featured ruffled detailing on the bodice and a pleated hemline. To further elevate the moment, Nyong’o accessorized with dangling earrings and layered diamond necklaces. For glam, she went with shimmer eyeshadow and a purple pout. Completing the Emmy Award winner’s look was a...
NEW YORK STATE
E! News

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Singing "Girl on Fire"

Watch: Will There be Another Alicia Keys & Jay-Z Collab? She Says…. Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire" in an adorable Instagram video, the singer revealed what it means to her to have a new generation finding inspiration in her music.
Footwear News

Serena Williams Reaches New Heights in 5-Inch Heels & Cutout Top at Audemars Piguet Event With John Mayer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams attended the Audemars Piguet Starwheel launch event, which was held during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The tennis champion gave a sleek style moment a towering twist for the occasion. At the affair, Williams posed for photos alongside John Mayer in a black ensemble. The four-time Olympic gold medalist’s look consisted of a long-sleeve top that had a crisscross neckline and a small keyhole cutout at the center. She complemented the garment with a high-waist miniskirt. Sticking to...
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots

Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

180K+
Followers
20K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy