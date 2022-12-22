Janet Jackson Gives Casual Style Edgy Twist With Platform Combat Boots & Baggy Pants

Janet Jackson gave a monochromatic style moment an edgy boost in her latest Instagram post. On Wednesday, the pop icon and multi-hyphenate entertainer uploaded a powerful photo of herself as she prepares for her Together Again Tour . Jackson will embark on a 33-date trek alongside Ludacris, which kicks off on April 14.

In the new image, the Grammy Award-winning singer strikes a model-worthy pose while standing in the hallway of a room. Jackson was dressed in casual attire, sporting a black cropped sweater jacket that was layered over a long-sleeve shirt. The “Call on Me” musician teamed her tops with baggy suede joggers and accessorized with a black scarf.

For glam, Jackson went with shimmery eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and a neutral pout. She styled the front of her hair in knotless braids and put the rest in a high wavy ponytail.

Completing the “All For You” artist’s look was a pair of platform combat boots. The leather silhouette had a chunky round toe, laced up to the top and sat atop an elevated heel.

Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Jackson’s shoe style often ranges from slick to sporty. The star usually favors sky-high footwear by Christian Louboutin on and off stage, featuring platform sandals, boots, and pointed-toe pumps. On the red carpet, she’s also been spotted in sleek heels from luxury labels including Nicholas Kirkwood, Lanvin, and Versace. For off-duty looks, the musician favors a range of styles, including Alaïa lace-up boots, R13 platform sneakers, and Nike sneakers.

