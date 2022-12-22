ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Paul Finebaum Believes Two More Schools Could Join Big Ten

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

The Big Ten rocked the college sports landscape last summer when the conference poached USC and UCLA from the Pac-12, seemingly out of nowhere.

Since then, conference realignment talks have slowed down.

But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes that the pause is temporary. The "Mouth of the South" told Rutgerswire in a recent interview that he believes the Big Ten is not finished adding members.

From the interview:

“So I think once everything starts to shift, and the landscape settles down a little bit, I firmly believe that the Big Ten will continue the acquisition of more schools," Finebaum said. "I know that sounds crazy since we’re talking about college football here college sports, but I don’t believe they’re done yet. So yeah, I think there’ll be big game hunting in a few years.”

So, which schools does Finebaum believe would be the top targets if the Big Ten continues to expand?

While he thinks Notre Dame would be the first choice of the league, it seems unlikely that the Fighting Irish will join a conference now that they have inked a new TV deal worth about $60 million annually.

So, Finebaum believes the Big Ten will go back to raiding the Pac-12, with Oregon and Washington as the top candidates to jump conferences.

“I think Oregon and Washington are the two schools that would be the first first to go," Finebaum said.

If Finebaum's prediction comes true, it may well represent a death blow for the Pac-12. The conference looks like it will survive losing USC and UCLA, but it's difficult to imagine the remaining eight schools persisting without Oregon and Washington, as well.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Oregon and Washington leapt at an offer to join the Big Ten, as the conference has positioned itself alongside the SEC as the two most powerful and lucrative leagues in college sports.

Whether that will materialize, however, remains to be seen. Given that the Big Ten already negotiated a new media rights deal that runs through the 2029-30 academic year, it seems unlikely.

That said, the moves by Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC and USC and UCLA to the Big Ten both came caught everyone by surprise. If we've learned one thing, it's never to say never when it comes to conference realignment.

4America
3d ago

It’s all fun until these teams in the eastern time zone play night games in LA. May finish the first quarter before heading to bed.

Mayhem
3d ago

Gonna have to start calling the Big 10, the Big 20 soon

Brian Davis
3d ago

guess there is a conference transfer portal now

