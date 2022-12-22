ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Rob Gronkowski Fooled 2 NFL Teams Into Contacting Him

By Lauren Merola
Rob Gronkowski is bored, but he's not coming out of retirement.

He's sending NFL fans — and two teams — into a frenzy.

The former tight end posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday fooling the football world that he may play again. On Thursday, Gronkowski announced a partnership with FanDuel : the real thing that will revive him from boredom.

But his tweets caused two NFL teams to reach out about signing the four-time Super Bowl champion.

"Since the tweet, two teams reached out," Gronkowski said on FanDuel TV's "Up & Adams" on Thursday. "It was unbelievable.

"I don't want to say who, but it was unbelievable," he said. "It was pretty nuts to me that everyone actually saw the tweet. It shows how far social media can go and how quick it can travel."

At 33 years old, Gronkowski could most certainly come out of retirement — again — if he wanted.

Gronkowski retired following the 2018 season but reversed course and returned to the field in 2020, teaming up with longtime quarterback Tom Brady to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that season. He then retired again, seemingly for good this time, after the 2021 campaign.

During his 11-year career, Gronkowski played 143 games, catching 621 passes for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. He ranks No. 1 all-time among all tight ends in Super Bowl receptions (23), Super Bowl receiving yards (297), postseason touchdowns by a tight end (15) and postseason receiving yards (1,163).

"[The tweet was] 'I'm kinda bored' and people took that as I was coming back to football right away. It was mind blowing actually how my agent hit me up, two teams hit me up, it was just crazy."

Gronkowski said even his friends were reaching out to verify if they'd ever see him in another NFL uniform.

