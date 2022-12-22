Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Related
Prison for 3 in massive catalytic converter theft scheme
KANSAS CITY – Three men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business, according to the United State's Attorney. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a...
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas is today, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today last Wednesday, and it wasn’t any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and cooks at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he […]
KTLO
Baxter County man arrested for stealing water
A Baxter County man has been arrested after tampering with a water meter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Northeast Public Water Authority (NPWA) stating a water meter had been tampered with, causing a large water leak. Employees stated...
KTLO
3 Missouri men sentenced for transport of catalytic converters into Mountain Home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three Rogersville and Springfield men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters into Mountain Home as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Twenty-five-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville, 31-year-old Cody Ryder of Springfield, and...
KYTV
Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the Top 10 stories from your clicks at KY3.com. Each features a link to the original article and some details about each. 10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed. In March, two Joplin police officers...
kttn.com
Three defendants from Missouri sentenced to prison for scheme to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines
Three Rogersville, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., men have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. “These three defendants were the ringleaders of a scheme that impacted thousands of...
whiterivernow.com
Newport man arrested in Batesville faces felony drug counts
A Newport man is facing five drug-related felonies after a traffic stop by an Independence County sheriff’s deputy this week. According to court information, Joshua D. Henry, 40, was stopped by Deputy Nick Ade in Batesville on Wednesday. The arrest affidavit said the deputy recognized Henry, knowing Henry had...
Juvenile arrested for shooting dispute over PlayStation
Police in Springfield, Mo., announced on Christmas Eve that a juvenile had recently been arrested over a shooting incident related to a PlayStation video game console.
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, MO. - It was a scene of terror and carnage at Willard Intermediate South School in Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. 18 students and 3 teachers were suddenly attacked by two pit bull mixes that had wandered onto the playground during recess, leaving many injured, some seriously.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man poses as Greene County deputy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Greene County Deputy Paige Rippee confirmed Friday that deputies are talking to a man who may be the suspect in this incident. Greene County detectives are working to identify a man who claimed to be a Greene County sheriff’s deputy. The incident happened December...
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
Linn Creek trailer fire kills 14 pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A fire that destroyed a single-wide trailer in Linn Creek was extinguished, but not before it killed 14 animals. According to a release from the Osage Beach Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the structure at 8:45 a.m. today, Dec. 24. The fire took firefighters an hour and a half to […]
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
koamnewsnow.com
Man identified in fatal Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – A man found dead in a basement after a house fire at 408 2nd St on November 29, 2022, has been identified. This is a follow-up to KOAM’s original story late last month reporting on the fire. At autopsy, the preliminary findings indicated the cause...
KYTV
Polk County, Mo. firefighter recovering after fire engine slips on ice and rolls over
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Central Polk County Fire Protection District is recovering after the fire engine he was in slipped on some ice and rolled over in a ditch. According to CPCFD Lt. Thomas Morris, the firefighter was responding to a structure fire in Goodson,...
21 Injured in Freak Pit Bull Attack at This Missouri School
There are multiple reports of a a freak attack at a Missouri intermediate school playground that left a total of 21 injured including many students and a few teachers in the Springfield area. I first saw this horrific story shared by Newsweek of an attack by pit bull mix dogs...
Crashes close I-44 in rural Missouri, Thursday
CUBA, Mo. – Two crashes involving multiple vehicles shut down eastbound I-44 in rural Missouri Thursday. One of the crashes was near Cuba and the other is near Lebanon. A large stretch of Interstate 44 was closed Thursday afternoon in Crawford County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation says that the crash has been cleared. […]
Kait 8
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-wheeler wrecked on Highway 63 in Hardy. A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car took place at 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 22. The 18-wheeler leaked gas and caused the car to catch on fire. According to IDriveArkansas, Arkansas State Police were at the...
Ozark County Times
Law enforcement pursuit from Howell County ends in arrest near Bakersfield Saturday
Magnum J. Price of West Plains reportedly led Howell County Sheriff’s Deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Ozark County Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17. A post on the HCSD Facebook page says that the incident began around 1:25 p.m. Saturday when Howell County Deputy Seth Smith attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Camaro on Garner Blvd. in West Plains, but the vehicle he attempted to stop failed to pull over or yield to his emergency lights and sirens.
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
Comments / 0