Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger
JERUSALEM (AP) — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel’s Supreme Court and other top officials, they said...
China Unleashes 71 Fighter Jets Near Taiwan Over U.S. ‘Provocations’
Dozens of Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defense zone on Monday, escalating tensions between the two countries in an apparent response to a United States bill funding Taiwan. Seventy-one Chinese planes entered the Taiwanese air defense zone as part of what the Chinese government described as a drill, including 47 planes that crossed the center of the Taiwan Strait to get closer to Taiwan. The incursion comes three days after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, a mammoth defense spending bill that included funding for Taiwan and supportive language about the republic, whose territory the Chinese government has longed claim as its own. In a statement, the Chinese People's Liberation Army claimed the drills were a response to "provocation" from the United States and its Taiwanese allies. Read it at ABC News
Reports: Japan PM to fire reconstruction minister as cabinet turnover continues
Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba in the fourth departure from his cabinet since October, multiple reports indicated Monday.
Protest-backing soccer star's family kept from leaving Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. Ali Daei, who...
China to scrap COVID-19 quarantine for incoming passengers
BEIJING (AP) — China will drop a COVID-19 quarantine requirement for passengers arriving from abroad starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission announced Monday in the latest easing of the country’s once-strict virus-control measures. Currently, arriving passengers must quarantine for five days at a hotel, followed by three...
2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of requirements, including where vehicles and batteries […]
