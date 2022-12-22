ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

NYPD officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was stabbed responding to a call for medical assistance in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday. A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed Officer Zhen Lin, 34, in the right arm on 212th Street near Dekalb Ave. at around 5:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The cop was […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman they have accused of fatally shooting another man in broad daylight on the street in Queens. According to authorities, just after noon on Friday, the suspect approached 40-year-old Elgin Reynolds on 165th Street in Jamaica and brandished a firearm. When...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx girl, 16, reported missing at start of Christmas weekend: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Bronx on Friday morning, police said. Saniyah Roberts was last seen leaving her Edson Avenue home near Nereid Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police have asked for help finding the teen. She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old

UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ
PIX11

Man shot and killed outside Bronx bar: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was shot to death during an argument in the Bronx Thursday night, police said.  The shooting happened just before midnight outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road in the Wakefield neighborhood, according to the NYPD. Jeffrey Pierre, a 42-year-old Bronx resident, was involved in […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man slashed in the face in Manhattan after argument

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a manthey say slashed another man in the face after an argument on Friday. According to authorities, at around 5:15 the suspect got into the argument with the 34-year-old male victim inside a building on West 48th Street in Midtown Manhattan. When...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

$10,000 award offered in Bronx burning car deaths: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — More than six months after two people were found dead inside a burning car in the Bronx, police are offering a combined reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. The bodies of Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang were found in a burning car on Shore Road near the Pelham Split Rock […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Violent Christmas in NYC subway system

NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
