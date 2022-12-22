Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
24-year-old man shot in leg inside Queens deli; police searching for suspect
Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the leg inside a deli on Christmas.
Mayor Eric Adams visits police officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve
Mayor Eric Adams took some time on Christmas Eve to visit a police officer who was stabbed in the Bronx.
NYPD officer stabbed in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was stabbed responding to a call for medical assistance in the Bronx on Christmas Eve, police said Sunday. A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed Officer Zhen Lin, 34, in the right arm on 212th Street near Dekalb Ave. at around 5:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The cop was […]
NEW VIDEO: Gunman sought after man, 40, shot dead at Queens shopping center
The NYPD has released a video and images of the man they say gunned down a 40-year-old man at a Jamaica shopping center on Friday afternoon.
fox5ny.com
Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman they have accused of fatally shooting another man in broad daylight on the street in Queens. According to authorities, just after noon on Friday, the suspect approached 40-year-old Elgin Reynolds on 165th Street in Jamaica and brandished a firearm. When...
pix11.com
Bouncer critically injured in fight outside NYC bar, police say
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer was badly injured in a fight outside a Chelsea bar Saturday morning, police said. The bouncer and another man came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect punched the bouncer in the face, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the pavement, officials said.
Bronx girl, 16, reported missing at start of Christmas weekend: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing in the Bronx on Friday morning, police said. Saniyah Roberts was last seen leaving her Edson Avenue home near Nereid Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police have asked for help finding the teen. She’s about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has […]
Rockland County man fatally stabbed in NYC park identified
The doctor lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old
UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed outside Bronx bar: NYPD
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was shot to death during an argument in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. The shooting happened just before midnight outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road in the Wakefield neighborhood, according to the NYPD. Jeffrey Pierre, a 42-year-old Bronx resident, was involved in […]
Man wanted after several employees violently attacked inside Harlem restaurant
A manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted for attacking employees inside a Manhattan restaurant.
5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Kiryas Joel, Reports Say
A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel. Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school...
fox5ny.com
Man slashed in the face in Manhattan after argument
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a manthey say slashed another man in the face after an argument on Friday. According to authorities, at around 5:15 the suspect got into the argument with the 34-year-old male victim inside a building on West 48th Street in Midtown Manhattan. When...
NYPD Officer And Suspect Shot In Brooklyn, Making It The 10th Cop Shooting of The Year
On Wednesday, while responding to what they called "a family argument" at an apartment in Brooklyn, police shot an NYPD officer and a suspect. Image of the 10th cop shooting of the year.Photo byCrime Stoppers NYPD.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of dad in front of daughter at NYC bodega
A man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a father who was gunned down in front of his 10-year-old daughter at an Upper Manhattan bodega last week.
Police search for shooter after man fatally shot overnight in the Bronx
Police say a 42-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times on White Plains Road overnight in the Bronx.
$10,000 award offered in Bronx burning car deaths: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — More than six months after two people were found dead inside a burning car in the Bronx, police are offering a combined reward of $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. The bodies of Jesse Parrilla and Nikki Huang were found in a burning car on Shore Road near the Pelham Split Rock […]
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Man found stabbed to death in Manhattan park
The officers found a 60-year-old man dead with multiple stab wounds.
Man shot, another critical after slugging in separate Manhattan attacks
A man was shot in the leg and another was critically injured in separate attacks in Manhattan overnight, police said.
