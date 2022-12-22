Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana
One day after the death of a 17-year-old boy from Lantana, Emmanuel Castaneda, was ruled a homicide, the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 17-year juvenile on first-degree murder charges.
Guilty plea to manslaughter sends 20-year-old to prison, spares him 4 other charges
WEST PALM BEACH — Within months of his 18th birthday and spanning the next two years, a suburban Palm Beach Gardens man amassed felony charge after felony charge — first, police said, for stabbing a man, then for robbing one and shooting another to death after he'd bonded out of jail.
PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
A 56-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Fatal shooting, police chase along I-95 ends in 45-year prison sentence for man, now 19
WEST PALM BEACH ― A judge has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2021 shooting death of a man near Lake Worth Beach. At the time of his arrest, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged...
Body of missing 17-year-old boy found near Loxahatchee
The body of a missing 17-year-old was found Wednesday in Loxahatchee, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.
fox13news.com
Missing Child Alert issued for Florida girl last seen in Broward County
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Broward County on Friday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Sarina Ropp was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of NW 55th Terrace in Coconut Creek in Broward County.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
18-month Boca Raton boy found safe after Missing Child Alert
Several hours after a Missing Child Alert was issued for a missing 18-month Boca Raton boy, city police said the child was located in good condition and the father was arrested in a custody case.
miamisprings.com
19 year-old charged with Murder
Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
cbs12.com
Firefighter reacts, great-grandmother dies, kid covered in roaches: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Firefighter who found Baby June reacts to arrest in case. We're hearing from the firefighter who was off-duty when he found Baby June four years ago in the ocean near the Boynton Beach Inlet and we're getting his reaction to the fact that authorities have made an arrest.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting inside Plantation motel leaving 1 dead; shooter at large
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A large police presence was spotted in Plantation outside of a motel. On Friday, around 6 a.m., SWAT teams and police officers were at the Plantation Inn Motel after they received a call about a shooting. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead on the...
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall.
Missing 17-year-old from Lantana found dead in The Acreage; PBSO investigates as homicide
THE ACREAGE ― The body of a 17-year-old boy recently reported missing has been found in The Acreage, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. It is investigating his death as a homicide. We are searching for Emmanuel Castaneda. Emmanuel was last seen on 12/17/2022 wearing plaid pajama pants and a blue and white shirt. Our detectives believe that Emmanuel may be missing and endangered. If you have any information or come into contact with Emmanuel, please...
Deputies investigating shooting deaths of man, woman near West Palm as murder-suicide
WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide after finding a man and woman, both in their 50s, shot to death in a home near West Palm Beach. Deputies believe the man shot the woman and injured another man in the home before turning the gun...
cw34.com
Two dead, one injured in murder-suicide near West Palm Beach, suspect identified
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A husband and wife are dead and a third injured following a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a shooting Wednesday night on Meadowbrook Drive, in a neighborhood just northeast of Belvedere Road and Jog Road.
Click10.com
Suspect pulled from Pembroke Pines pond died, had lengthy criminal past, police say
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A man who jumped into a pond in Pembroke Pines to escape police on Tuesday has died, police say he had a lengthy criminal past. Pembroke Pines police officers said a pursuit came to an end as they pulled a suspect from a pond on Tuesday afternoon north of Pines Boulevard.
West Palm Beach crash that killed man, 71, leads to DUI charge against driver
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 21-year-old Lake Worth Beach man is facing multiple charges stemming from a March crash that killed a 71-year-old man who was walking along South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. West Palm Beach police alleged that Jesus Santizo Sarmiento was driving under the influence...
Seven Bridges Delray Homeowner Arrested, Allegedly Crashed Porsche Into Gatehouse Tree
Man Charged With DUI, But BAC Lower Than Legal Limit. Woman Injured. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — That sound you heard near Lyons Road and the entrance to Seven Bridges Christmas Eve wasn’t a man on a sleigh jingling with reindeer, but a man […]
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after police discover bullet-riddled car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night. 7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away. On Tuesday morning, police were seen...
Comments / 0