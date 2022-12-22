Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Extreme cold breaking sprinkler lines across Nebraska, causing extensive damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Extreme weather is causing all kinds of problems for first responders across Nebraska. The Sidney Fire Department says it’s been especially busy over the last week. We’re told frigid temps are likely to blame for activating four sprinkler systems in three straight days.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Two armadillos found wandering in Nebraska winter find warm place to stay
Just days before a winter storm struck the Midwest, Nebraska Wildlife Rehab began a roundup of armadillos. Yes, armadillos. The first nine-banded armadillo was rescued Dec, 16 in the south-central part of the state. The second one was rescued Monday. Officials say the critters were in desperate need of help...
News Channel Nebraska
Negative temps freeze boiled noodles in northeast Nebraska
PILGER, Neb. -- The cold temperatures across the state gave one northeast Nebraska woman and her son a chance to do a bit of a science experiment Thursday. The wind chills hitting -50 degrees in northeast Nebraska, Kelsey Aude and her son were able to suspend a fork in wet noodles, creating some unique pictures.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 500 stranded drivers amid cold weather
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies in recent days. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents across the state during this week’s cold temperatures. Wednesday saw troopers perform 211 motorist assists,...
1011now.com
Christmas Sunday Forecast: “Warmer” with the small chance for wintery mix/flurries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures are expected for Sunday but will still remain below average for majority of the 1011 area. An Alberta Clipper weather system will move through the area in the afternoon and evening causing the small chance for rain in the west, mixed precipitation in central Nebraska and snow in eastern portions of the state.
Troopers, agencies assist hundreds of stranded motorists, 2 in Dawes Co.
LINCOLN, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents during this week’s winter storm and blistering cold temperatures. Troopers performed 306 motorist assists statewide on Thursday, in addition to 211 statewide on Wednesday. In many cases, troopers have used their...
WATCH: Nebraska State Patrol shares footage of Wednesday night blizzard
Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.
News Channel Nebraska
Experts say Nebraska's nitrate problem is serious, but can it be solved?
Pretend for a moment that Nebraska somehow halted all use of nitrogen fertilizer – not a single speck more on our lawns, golf courses and corn fields. The water we drink – which is increasingly laced with nitrate and, when untreated, potentially dangerous to children – would continue to be nitrate-laced and dangerous for years. Maybe decades.
1011now.com
Holiday Weekend Forecast: Warming temperatures and a small precipitation chance highlight your holiday weekend...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For many...escaping the “deep freeze” of the past couple of days will be the most important part of the upcoming forecast...but we will also spend a little time talking about a clipper system that will try and bring a light mix of moisture to the region on Christmas Day Sunday.
News Channel Nebraska
Highways shutting down in western Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Blizzard-like conditions are shutting down highways in north-central and northwest Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was reporting multiple closed and impassable highways by mid-afternoon. The most significant closure was U.S. Highway 20 in both directions over a stretch of about 180 miles between Chadron and Wood...
WOWT
David’s Morning Forecast - Frigid once again, slow improvement today
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arctic air is still entrenched across the region this morning. We’ve seen some marginal improvement, temperatures starting off around or just below zero, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Wind chills are still near -20° early today, but that’s a little better than the past couple days. A few clouds are pushing through this morning, but we should see a fair bit of sunshine this afternoon. That will give us a touch of a warm-up, highs should push into the mid-teens this afternoon. Not warmer by any stretch, but better than yesterday. Wind chills will still be below zero most of the day, but may briefly push above zero this afternoon. Slowly heading in the right direction.
kvrr.com
A Number of Roads Are Closed Across N.D. Due To Blowing Snow
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A blizzard warning is going into effect for eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota at 9 p.m. Thursday and until Friday at 6 p.m. A number of roads are closed from Jamestown and west including I-94 to the Montana border. There are reports of zero...
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
WOWT
Autopsy to be performed on body believed to be Cari Allen
Frigid weather isn't stopping deliveries in the metro. Nebraska State Patrol faces blizzard conditions, warns of frostbite. Nebraska state troopers faced some harsh conditions Wednesday night while helping drivers. Weather caused fatal crash on I-80 near York. Updated: 11 hours ago. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Nebraska
Nebraska may be known for its wide-open prairies and hot summers, but did you know that it’s also home to some of the coldest temperatures in the country? Nestled in the Great Plains region, Nebraska experiences extreme temperature swings and can get downright frigid in the winter. Today, we will explore the coldest place in Nebraska and learn about the unique weather patterns that shape this Midwestern state. Let’s get started!
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa from pre-Christmas winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow has largely come to an end in eastern Iowa, but the impacts will continue. Snowfall totals for December 21-22: Lowden: 5.9"
WOWT
BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Road conditions continue...
fox9.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
KSNB Local4
Rising childcare costs impacting Nebraska families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska families prepare for the holidays, inflation is forcing parents to pay more for goods and services, including childcare. Rates have nearly doubled for Nebraska parents over a two-year period and ‘Lincoln Littles,’ an organization in Lincoln, is working to bridge the gap for families.
Comments / 1