OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Arctic air is still entrenched across the region this morning. We’ve seen some marginal improvement, temperatures starting off around or just below zero, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Wind chills are still near -20° early today, but that’s a little better than the past couple days. A few clouds are pushing through this morning, but we should see a fair bit of sunshine this afternoon. That will give us a touch of a warm-up, highs should push into the mid-teens this afternoon. Not warmer by any stretch, but better than yesterday. Wind chills will still be below zero most of the day, but may briefly push above zero this afternoon. Slowly heading in the right direction.

