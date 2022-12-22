Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Rises During Extreme Winter Weather
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning of a higher potential for carbon monoxide poisoning during extreme winter weather. With high winds and ice - like what we've experienced over the last couple of days - increasing the possibility for power outages, some homeowners may turn to gasoline or diesel generators in order to use heaters and other appliances.
iheart.com
More Than 3,000 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Flights Delayed On Christmas Day
More than 3,000 flights were canceled and about 12,000 were delayed on Christmas Day, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com. A total of 3,423 were canceled on Sunday (December 25), which includes 1,811 that were within, into or out of the United States as of 3:15 p.m. ET. A...
iheart.com
AAA Offers Advice on Holiday Traveling
AAA is predicting more than 113-million Americans will travel at least 50 miles between today and January 2nd. With that many traveling to see friends and relatives, the association is offering tips for those planning to drive. Motorists with a car battery that is three years or older are advised...
iheart.com
More Than 1 Million Americans Without Power Amid 'Historic Winter Storm'
Millions of Americans are currently without power amid the "historic" Winter Storm Elliott, which is bringing strong winds and heavy snow throughout the U.S. PowerOutage.us reported the following outages in each region of the U.S. at the time of publication at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday (December 23):. Mid-Atlantic- 424,469.
Comments / 0