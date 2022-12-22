ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Rises During Extreme Winter Weather

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning of a higher potential for carbon monoxide poisoning during extreme winter weather. With high winds and ice - like what we've experienced over the last couple of days - increasing the possibility for power outages, some homeowners may turn to gasoline or diesel generators in order to use heaters and other appliances.
AAA Offers Advice on Holiday Traveling

AAA is predicting more than 113-million Americans will travel at least 50 miles between today and January 2nd. With that many traveling to see friends and relatives, the association is offering tips for those planning to drive. Motorists with a car battery that is three years or older are advised...
More Than 1 Million Americans Without Power Amid 'Historic Winter Storm'

Millions of Americans are currently without power amid the "historic" Winter Storm Elliott, which is bringing strong winds and heavy snow throughout the U.S. PowerOutage.us reported the following outages in each region of the U.S. at the time of publication at 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday (December 23):. Mid-Atlantic- 424,469.
