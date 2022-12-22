I'm sorry but harry is acting like a red headed step child petulant and jealous. Diana would have been disgusted by his behavior towards his brother.
don't worry William....its not about you or the firm it's about them...their anger and insecurities...let them tell all the tales they want people that have sense will know the truth
This wasn't done because Harry wanted to do it. Netflix probably approached Megan with the Project, and because it offered a high paycheck with it she said yes. He does what he's told to do. Megan is money hungry, and wants to be in the spotlight to show how much POWER she has. What she doesn't know is that people pitty Harry, and think she's vulgar. No one cares about her. Harry is always distressed looking when he's with, or around her. She hurts him, and doesn't care. She doesn't even want to be a Mother. She left out her children from the Christmas Card. Harry needs to get rid of this TRASHY Woman, and go back to England with his children so they grow up right, and know their Heritage. They are Royal, even though their mother is American Trash. Megan isn't classy enough to be called a Royal. Megan has been trying to hurt the Monarchy since the day she put her claws into Harry because she wasn't accepted.
