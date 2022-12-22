Read full article on original website
MLB
Phils agree to 1-year deal with All-Star closer Kimbrel (source)
PHILADELPHIA -- Dave Dombrowski said this week that he felt no need to respond to the Mets’ reported $315 million deal with Carlos Correa. It did not mean, however, he wasn’t looking for further upgrades to the Phillies’ roster. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Friday...
MLB
Drury, Angels finalize 2-year deal
ANAHEIM -- Free-agent infielder Brandon Drury signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Angels that was announced by the club on Thursday. Right-hander Oliver Ortega was designated for assignment in a corresponding move to clear a spot on the Angels' 40-man roster. The 30-year-old Drury teed off for a...
MLB
How Reds' young roster is shaping up for '23
CINCINNATI -- As the calendar switches from 2022 to ‘23, it means there is only a little more than two months remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. It's been a rather quiet offseason for the Reds, but here are some things that I'm thinking about regarding the team.
MLB
These Rays are poised for a breakout 2023
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays are expecting free-agent signing Zach Eflin to take a step forward in their rotation. They’re looking for offensive help. And they’ll likely receive contributions from their farm system next summer, as top prospects Taj Bradley and Curtis Mead are nearly ready for The Show.
MLB
Roster loaded, Padres focus on the here and now
SAN DIEGO -- The beginning of 2023 marks a new year with new expectations in San Diego. Different expectations. Seriously, when was the last time the Padres entered a season among the World Series favorites? Not a contender with an outside shot. Not an upstart that might threaten if everything clicks.
MLB
New year thoughts: Helton, Blackmon and Rockies' hot stove
DENVER -- The Rockies haven't made a major splash since last spring’s signing of Kris Bryant and contract extensions to Kyle Freeland and Ryan McMahon. And they are acknowledging with increasing frequency that this winter is as much about protecting the future as bolstering the current roster. So I’m...
MLB
What's on deck for Red Sox in '23? 3 things to watch for
The Hot Stove season isn’t over yet, despite so many key free agents finding new homes. There is still the trade market, meaning the Red Sox could make some more additions before Spring Training starts. But we’ve already had plenty to digest so far, and here are three things...
MLB
Inbox: Outfield outlook, bullpen blueprint
ARLINGTON -- Rangers fans got their Christmas wish early, when the club added ace Jacob deGrom on a five-year, $185 million deal ahead of the Winter Meetings. With Spring Training just about two months away, a few holes still need to be filled on the roster and questions need to be answered, so it’s the perfect time for an offseason Rangers Inbox:
MLB
Harris' strategy taking shape as Tigers enter 2023
Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris looked -- at least on Zoom -- like a happy boss as he discussed the signing of right-hander Michael Lorenzen. It’s the type of signing Harris thrived on as Giants general manager, bringing in an undervalued starter with rebound potential on a short-term contract and then helping the pitcher build a bounceback season.
MLB
Will anyone ever threaten this Rickey record?
Rickey Henderson is the gift that keeps on giving. On this Christmas Day, Rickey’s 64th birthday, we look back on just one of the numerous incredible feats he accomplished during his Hall of Fame career: setting the single-season stolen base record 40 years ago. On Aug. 27, 1982, Henderson...
MLB
Are the Twins likely to trade the AL batting champ?
The Twins entered this offseason with plenty of money and a relatively depleted farm system -- with that in mind, it’s safe to say that free agency didn’t prove fruitful for the organization, which not only missed on bringing back Carlos Correa but also acquired only Christian Vázquez and Joey Gallo in addition to its earlier trade for Kyle Farmer.
MLB
Remembering baseball greats lost in 2022
Today, as we wind down the final days of 2022, we take a look back at the baseball people we lost this year. The deceased are listed in alphabetical order by last name, with their year of birth in parentheses. The baseball community is lessened by their absence. Roger Angell...
MLB
Thoughts on Giants contract strategies, DeSclafani
Here are three Giants things I’ve been thinking about as 2022 comes to a close:. There are still so many unanswered questions about what exactly caused the Giants to abruptly pull out of their 13-year, $350 million deal with shortstop Carlos Correa. The Giants have not publicly commented on...
MLB
Where does Miami fit in with FA and trade market?
Marlins fans want moves, and it's hard to blame them, considering what the Mets, Phillies and Braves have done this Hot Stove season. Missing out on center fielder Cody Bellinger and first baseman Josh Bell hurts. Not only would they have brought lefty bats (Bell is a switch-hitter) to a right-handed-heavy lineup, but they also would have filled holes at positions of need on short-term deals. Contracts that last for a decade or more and require a substantial amount of money are more likely to mortgage a smaller market's ability to improve future rosters.
MLB
3 predictions for the Nationals' 2023 season
There are New Year’s resolutions, but how about new season predictions? There are many facets of the Nationals to consider, from the Major League level to the Minor League system to the Draft. As we look ahead to 2023, here are three things I am thinking and my predictions for them.
MLB
3 questions for the Cubs entering 2023
CHICAGO -- The Cubs spent much of the last two years keeping an eye on the future as the franchise underwent a dramatic roster overhaul. This offseason, the front office has stepped up spending as it tries to construct a competitive club, while the kids keep climbing up the farm system.
MLB
4 reasons to believe in the 2023 Mariners
SEATTLE -- Patience is the word of the hour as the Mariners prepare for what could be a holiday hibernation. It’s perhaps not what fans want to hear, especially with the free agent frenzy recently, but Seattle’s front office recognizes its needs, and its transparency in outlining them typically leads to transactions.
MLB
Dodgers prospects who should see time in the Majors in '23
LOS ANGELES -- It’s been a wild offseason for many teams around the league. In the National League, the Mets, Braves, Phillies and Cardinals have all gotten significantly better. The same can be said about the Padres, who are making quite the push to narrow the gap in the NL West.
MLB
This Cub is ready to lead Japan's outfield at Classic
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Earlier this month, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki shared an image of the Sloan Park scoreboard on social media. In the post, Suzuki’s name was in the lineup for Japan and his likeness was featured wearing the uniform for his home country. He announced his intention to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
MLB
These 11 teams are the most improved of the winter
The goal of the Hot Stove season is to get better. But that means different things to different teams. Some are playoff-caliber clubs looking for that last little bit of oomph they need to win it all. Others are also-rans looking for a way in. So rather than rank the...
