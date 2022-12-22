Read full article on original website
Sue Mastrandrea
3d ago
You cannot fall off a cruise ship unless you are doing something stupid like sitting or standing on the railings. Or 9 feet tall.
Citizen Jane
3d ago
Some people seem to lose all sensibilities when they travel. They drink WAY more than they should and assume that nothing bad can happen to them. Big mistake.
Lybby Dawn
2d ago
I've been on 5 cruises. If someone went overboard off a balcony suite.. it was foul play or their own doing. It's too many rails and nets everywhere
