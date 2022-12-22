ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Mastrandrea
3d ago

You cannot fall off a cruise ship unless you are doing something stupid like sitting or standing on the railings. Or 9 feet tall.

Reply(5)
27
Citizen Jane
3d ago

Some people seem to lose all sensibilities when they travel. They drink WAY more than they should and assume that nothing bad can happen to them. Big mistake.

Reply
13
Lybby Dawn
2d ago

I've been on 5 cruises. If someone went overboard off a balcony suite.. it was foul play or their own doing. It's too many rails and nets everywhere

Reply
7
