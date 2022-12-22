Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe urge community to be prepared for upcoming storm

News Release

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe

Mohawk Council of Akwesasne

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe have collaborated and are preparing for a winter storm forecasted for our region late this week beginning Thursday, December 22 and impacting our area into Saturday, December 24.



Environment Canada issued a weather alert stating:

“Precipitation may begin as rain or snow late Thursday before possibly transitioning to rain in many areas by early Friday. Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall. Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds along with snow that may be heavy at times.”



Power outages are possible. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe and Mohawk Council of Akwesasne officials are advising the public to be prepared with an Emergency Plan and Emergency Kit. They are also strongly advising the community to:

Make emergency plans with your family, and plan to check on neighbors, family members and vulnerable people in the event of a power outage or extreme weather that may leave those individuals isolated.

Check sub-pumps now to ensure they are in working order. The fire department may be unable to assist with basement flooding when other emergency factors are taking precedent.

Ensure generators have fuel and be aware of safety precautions regarding generators to avoid any accidents or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pay close attention to CKON and social media to stay up to date with any emergency announcements. We strongly recommend you sign up to receive text alerts by registering your mobile number at www.akwesasne.ca/textalerts . This will provide you with immediate and up-to-date notices.

In the event of an extended power outage, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne warming centers will be available at the three district schools in Kana:takon, Tsi Snaihne and Kawehno:ke. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will have a warming center available at the senior’s center in Hogansburg. More details will be shared if the warming centers are expected to open.

Officials will continue to monitor the weather alerts and forecast and provide additional information when needed. Please be safe and limit travel during extreme weather.



In the event of any emergency, please contact Mohawk Council of Akwesasne’s Central Dispatch at 613-575-2000 or Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Police at 518-358-9200.