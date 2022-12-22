ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowd's Joyful Reaction to NYC 'Holiday Subway Train' Is So Full of Cheer

By Nicole Pomarico
This definitely isn't typical for NYC.

Around this time of year, we hear a lot about holiday cheer... but that "cheer" isn't always present in our daily interactions during the season. After all, the holidays are stressful for just about everyone, and that stress often comes out while traveling or during the daily commute. As it gets closer to Christmas, some people seem truly on edge.

Even amid all the stress, there are those magical moments that remind us why we love this time of year so much. The perfect example of one of those moments comes in this viral TikTok video posted by @jakubdoestiktok , who showed off New York City 's Holiday Train of Many Colors, which is definitely not your average subway train!

People were so excited as the train rolled into the Chambers Street station — there were cheers and plenty of applause as it made its approach. The train was decked out with plenty of Christmas decorations, including snowflake clings on the windows and a wreath on the front of the train. This is so cute!

According to City Life , this is a vintage multi-colored train that is no longer in service, except for when the city decides to pull it out of retirement around this time of year for Holiday Nostalgia Rides. Subway passengers don't have to pay anything extra; just the regular subway fare will do if they're already traveling along the train's route on the 1 Line.

If you live in New York or are planning a visit and want to check out this train for yourself, you'll have to wait until next year. This year, the train operated on certain Sundays in November and December.

What a fun tradition!

