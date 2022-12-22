Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE IN REDDING
REDDING, Calif. — Early Monday morning the Redding Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a house fire on 4th street. According to the fire investigator at the scene, a small fire started in the single-story home. It was contained to one room, which suffered minor smoke and...
actionnewsnow.com
Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police give presents to children who fled home in Thursday's house fire
REDDING, Calif. — To keep their Christmas spirit going, Redding Police gave Christmas presents to the children who fled their home Thursday morning after a fire broke out in their home. The fire was first reported at about 7:30 that morning on Green St. off of Oxford and Hartnell...
krcrtv.com
1 person dead on Christmas Eve after passenger got out of moving hauling truck
CORNING, Calif. — On Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said a man was killed after he got out of a moving Kenworth truck that was preparing to park. CHP said the incident happened within the "Lt. John C. Helmick" Roadside Rest Area in Corning at about 2:11 p.m.
KDRV
Children who live at a home damaged in fire receive gifts from Redding officers
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police School Resource officers went shopping Thursday morning to keep three children who live at a home that burned Thursday morning in the holiday spirit. The officers worked with the Redding Operation Blue Santa and DICK’S Sporting Goods to provide the children ages 11, 7 and...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian collision at Corning rest area
CORNING, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle vs pedestrian collision that happened Saturday at the Interstate 5 rest area just north of Corning. At approximately 2:11 p.m., an officer with the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the Lt. John C. Helmick Rest Area on...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
actionnewsnow.com
573 drivers passed through a Redding DUI checkpoint on Hilltop Drive Thursday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police, with help from SCSO, conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 2000 block of Hilltop Drive. A total of 573 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened. Six drivers were cited for driving...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
krcrtv.com
Lines out the door for Redding businesses on Christmas Eve
REDDING. Calif. — It's safe to say the holiday scramble is where people have been lining up out the door of local businesses trying to get some of that last-minute shopping done. For the last few days, shoppers have been lining up to get some Christmas food staples. R&R...
actionnewsnow.com
Wanted parolee arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area
REDDING, Calif. - A parolee-at-large was located and arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers contacted 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of the City of Shasta Lake on Tuesday. Police said Ashe was on active parole with a primary offense of criminal threats....
krcrtv.com
Hundreds gather at Good News Rescue Mission for annual Christmas Banquet
REDDING, Calif. — No one wants to be alone at Christmas. Well, almost no one. Hundreds of people took advantage of food and fellowship at the Good News Rescue Mission's annual banquet on Friday. "'Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is...
krcrtv.com
Redding mission holds memorial for homeless residents who died in 2022
REDDING, Calif. — Members of Redding's homeless community, who passed away this year, were remembered during a memorial service at the Good News Rescue Mission on Wednesday. The names of everyone on the plaques at the mission were read, and 22 new names were added—a fraction of the 49 known people who died this year. However, strict privacy regulations don't allow for all of them to be identified.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police Department warns community members of potential scam calls
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is warning people in the local community of potential scam calls. Police say that someone has been calling individuals claiming to be an officer with the department and is trying to solicit money. The Red Bluff PD would never call and...
krcrtv.com
High-speed motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest at The Home Depot in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 20, 5:25 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed additional details regarding the arrest of a pursuit suspect at The Home Depot in Redding on Tuesday night. CHP Sergeant John Murphy said the incident began at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday when a...
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject
REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
krcrtv.com
Three Redding restaurants open on Christmas Eve
REDDING. Calif. — It is safe to say that it is the peak of the holiday season. And for those of you looking to skip the dishes this Christmas Eve, there are some restaurants open in Redding for you to take the family to. For a Christmas Eve bite...
