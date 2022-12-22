ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

krcrtv.com

EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE IN REDDING

REDDING, Calif. — Early Monday morning the Redding Fire Department (RFD) responded to a report of a house fire on 4th street. According to the fire investigator at the scene, a small fire started in the single-story home. It was contained to one room, which suffered minor smoke and...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Portable cooking stove used for warmth starts house fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - An unattended cooking stove used to warm a bedroom in Redding started a fire Thursday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. Firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Green Street around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire. The first crew to arrive at...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigating fatal vehicle vs pedestrian collision at Corning rest area

CORNING, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly vehicle vs pedestrian collision that happened Saturday at the Interstate 5 rest area just north of Corning. At approximately 2:11 p.m., an officer with the California Highway Patrol was dispatched to the Lt. John C. Helmick Rest Area on...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police arrest man who walked into home and threatened residents

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was taken into custody by Redding Police after threatening residents of an private home on Saturday. At approximately 2:19 p.m., officers with the Redding Police Department responded to reports of an individual who had entered a private home on the 2300 block of Eureka Way and became violent with the residents inside.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Lines out the door for Redding businesses on Christmas Eve

REDDING. Calif. — It's safe to say the holiday scramble is where people have been lining up out the door of local businesses trying to get some of that last-minute shopping done. For the last few days, shoppers have been lining up to get some Christmas food staples. R&R...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Wanted parolee arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area

REDDING, Calif. - A parolee-at-large was located and arrested at Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers contacted 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of the City of Shasta Lake on Tuesday. Police said Ashe was on active parole with a primary offense of criminal threats....
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding mission holds memorial for homeless residents who died in 2022

REDDING, Calif. — Members of Redding's homeless community, who passed away this year, were remembered during a memorial service at the Good News Rescue Mission on Wednesday. The names of everyone on the plaques at the mission were read, and 22 new names were added—a fraction of the 49 known people who died this year. However, strict privacy regulations don't allow for all of them to be identified.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tehama County breaks ground on first 24-hour homeless shelter, neighbors mad at location

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County broke ground on its first ever 24-hour homeless shelter at 550 Lay Ave. in Red Bluff. The plot of land is 15 acres and construction crews just began work on the lot recently. The county says if construction goes as planned, the shelter will be completed in 300 days. The new shelter will be called the PATH (Poor and the Homeless Tehama County) Navigation Center and it is part of PATH plaza.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding PD and Shasta County MCU apprehend a wanted subject

REDDING, Calif. - Special Services Unit and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit apprehended a wanted subject Thursday, Redding Police said. In Oct. 2022, the RPD Bike Team began an investigation after receiving information of narcotics activity occurring at the Wash and Dry Laundromat in the 1100 block of Hartnell Avenue, RPD said.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Three Redding restaurants open on Christmas Eve

REDDING. Calif. — It is safe to say that it is the peak of the holiday season. And for those of you looking to skip the dishes this Christmas Eve, there are some restaurants open in Redding for you to take the family to. For a Christmas Eve bite...
REDDING, CA

