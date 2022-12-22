ABERDEEN, S.D,(Press Release) – The Community Champions Awards Luncheon, which will take place on February 14, 2023 at Engels Event Company, recognizes volunteer leaders within Aberdeen and the region. Award nominations are now being accepted and must be received by January 13, 2023. Descriptions and nomination forms can be found at https://aberdeen-chamber.com/events-programs/community-champions-awards-luncheon/.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO