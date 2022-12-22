Read full article on original website
Nominations open for 2023 Community Champions Awards
ABERDEEN, S.D,(Press Release) – The Community Champions Awards Luncheon, which will take place on February 14, 2023 at Engels Event Company, recognizes volunteer leaders within Aberdeen and the region. Award nominations are now being accepted and must be received by January 13, 2023. Descriptions and nomination forms can be found at https://aberdeen-chamber.com/events-programs/community-champions-awards-luncheon/.
Cancellations due to the cold weather
ABERDEEN,S.D.(Press Release)- Due to the inclement weather today, Thursday, December 22nd, the YAPAtorium will not be opening and the following programs are cancelled: All ARCC Dance Classes and Music Lessons. There will be no Rec Skate at the Odde Ice Center today.
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Bitter Lake snowmobiler was located in northeastern South Dakota Monday. He is believed to have broken through a patch of thin ice. Sunday evening, the Day County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobiling incident south of Waubay. The...
Below-zero temperatures make possible power outages more dangerous
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen area dealt with very low temperatures and high winds on Thursday. Although low temperatures don’t directly cause power outages, the high winds can when mixed with ice. When the temperatures get into the negatives, staying in a home without heat can...
