ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Dozens of Cats Saved by Bucks County SPCA in Animal Hoarding Case in Perkasie

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hgQI_0jrc2dHh00
Image via Bucks County SPCA

A Bucks County animal shelter recently saved a large amount of cats that were living in subpar conditions in the area. Kenny Cooper wrote about the rescue for WHYY.

The Bucks County SPCA has saved nearly 60 cats from a hoarding situation in Perkasie. Humane law enforcement officers learned about the situation from tips about the poor conditions the animals were in.

However, the officers were unable to get onto the property at an apartment complex until last Tuesday, when the owner was evicted leaving fourteen cats behind.

The Bucks County SPCA believed there were more animals involved and that turned out to be true. The owner dropped off additional 37 cats at the Quakertown shelter the following day, for a total of 51 animals.

Then, on the weekend, the woman brought eight more cats and told the shelter that she would be bringing in a dozen more.

“As far as we know, these were all animals she had at this one location, at this apartment where she was living,” said Cindy Kelly, the Bucks County SPCA’s director of communications and development. “The apartment was rather filthy. There was cat feces everywhere. And, you know, that’s too many animals for anyone and for any one household.”

Read more about the recent rescue at WHYY.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot to Death During Berks County Home Invasion on Christmas Eve

A man was shot to death during a Christmas Eve morning home invasion in Berks County, Pennsylvania. The deadly shooting took place during a robbery inside a Lorraine Road home before 7 a.m. Saturday, Reading police said. "Through the investigation the male was shot during a reported home invasion robbery...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Police looking for missing endangered person in Delaware County

The Upper Darby Township Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man who may be at special risk or harm. Police looking for missing endangered person in Delaware …. The Upper Darby Township Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man who may be at special risk or harm. Luzerne...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Hope for the Animals seeks sanctuary

Hope for the Animals (HFA) is actively seeking a site that will be a sanctuary for the animals that qualify for a forever home. Hope for the Animals is a nonprofit, no-kill animal welfare organization based in Bucks County,. Ideally, the sanctuary will be in Central or Lower Bucks County...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

New Troopers Assigned to Berks, Chester Counties

HERSHEY PA – Of 102 cadets who graduated Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, four are headed to assignments within eastern Berks and northern Chester counties, state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick announced. Three new troopers – Michael J. Bozym, David R. Piestrak, and Ethan...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County girl delivers holiday cheer with USPS truck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) -- This is a busy time of year for postal workers across the country. One Montgomery County girl used her own mail truck to deliver some holiday cheer.Decked out in her mail carrier outfit, Ava delivered a dozen handmade Christmas cards to her neighbors in Lansdale in her battery-operated USPS truck.Ava's neighbors appreciated the holiday gifts, and their own postal worker even took notice.Ava's parents say, she wants to make everyone smile this holiday season.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBOC

Three Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

LEWES, Del.- Three people were killed, including a child, following a crash Christmas Eve night in Lewes. Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 8 p.m., when a 2016 Land Rover was going westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway (Route 9) approaching Minos Conaway Road. A 2008 Honda Odyssey driven by a 42-year-old man from Temple, PA, was stopped southbound on Minos Conaway Road for a stop sign at the intersection of Lewes-Georgetown Highway.
LEWES, DE
sanatogapost.com

Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant

BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
BARTO, PA
abc27.com

Two people killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family.  8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy