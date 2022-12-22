ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolin, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt

Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man banned from Camp Hope busted by deputies with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police found him with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cash. On Dec. 9, detectives from the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit and Spokane Valley Control contacted four people in a 2003 white Aura at Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the contact was made in connection to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy