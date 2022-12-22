Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
North Idaho Nonprofit focuses on helping people recover from drug addiction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A journey of 1,000 miles doesn't begin until the first step is taken. That first step might be the hardest step someone grappling with substance abuse will ever take, especially when the journey is sure to be difficult as it leads to sobriety — a seemingly unattainable destination for those under the weight of addiction, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KREM
Investments into North Idaho College face problems as accreditation is questioned
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Tony Stewart knows more than most about thorny property issues in Coeur d’Alene. In the 1970s, Stewart led the fight to prevent the construction of condos on Yap-Keehn-Um Beach, the 3,400-foot stretch of waterfront adjacent to the North Idaho College campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
KXLY
Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt
Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
earthlymission.com
Librarian Gives New Life to 110-Year-Old Tree Stump By Turning It Into Free Community Library
Why remove a dead tree stump? It has much better uses. What happens when you are a librarian and you have e a 110-year-old tree stump in front of your house? For Sharalee Armitage Howard, who works at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library in Idaho, the answer was easy. She decided to turn it into a library!
inlander.com
North Idaho's Potato Boys are building on the hype they started last year with their viral ski film, Famous Potatoes
There's a local crew of skiers who've taken their passion for skiing and are sharing it with other like-minded people. Not only is their social media presence on point within our snowsports community, but they're gaining some serious traction on a much bigger scale as well. Meet the Potato Boys:...
Spokane Valley man sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for involvement in shooting death of CDA teen
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Spokane Valley man involved in the shooting death of a Coeur d'Alene teen was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Wednesday. 24-year-old Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher will spend more than 14 years behind bars for the death of 18-year-old Gabriel Casper from Coeur d'Alene. Charges against Fitterer-Usher include conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Greg South hired as interim NIC president, Nick Swayne remains on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College now has two presidents — one on administrative leave and a newly hired interim president, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. By a vote of 3-2, trustees approved an employment contract for Greg South to serve as...
Man banned from Camp Hope busted by deputies with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after police found him with over 900 suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cash. On Dec. 9, detectives from the Spokane Valley Investigative Unit and Spokane Valley Control contacted four people in a 2003 white Aura at Camp Hope. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the contact was made in connection to...
