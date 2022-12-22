ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

newschannel20.com

Springfield Fire Department save dog that was stuck in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A dog was rescued after falling through a hole and was stuck in water on Monday. Engine 11 responded to East Lake Drive after Turbo fell through a hole in the ice and was stuck in the water. Turbo was rescued and returned to his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Nearly 30 displaced after Christmas Day apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 14-unit apartment complex attic was on fire in Jacksonville on Sunday, according to our media partners at WLDS. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was first dispatched at 11:06 a.m. to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

More time to shovel snow in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. – Pekin is delaying the deadline residents have to shovel snow in the first test of a revised ordinance. In a Facebook post, the city informed residents that extreme temperatures mean residents will have until after Christmas to clear snow from sidewalks next to their property. Typically,...
PEKIN, IL
newschannel20.com

Last-minute shoppers in Springfield aren't letting the cold stop them

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the holidays coming up this weekend, shoppers are still out and about in Springfield. We spoke with some holiday shoppers in Springfield. They said the bitter cold weather isn't stopping them from getting those last-minute gifts. Stores were crowded on Friday in Springfield with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Girl who inspired Central Illinois town’s Make-A-Wish Christmas parade dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A girl who gathered a Central Illinois town for a Christmas parade has died. 3-year-old June Peden-Stade of Auburn died Thursday night, her parents said in a Facebook post. Peden-Stade had neuroblastoma. “She will be so dearly missed but we’re so happy knowing that she’s playing and pain free again,” Ali […]
AUBURN, IL
newschannel20.com

Local tow trucks busy, winter storm creates rough travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the winter storm and cold wind chill, tow truck businesses in Springfield said they have been busy. We spoke with A&M Towing in Springfield. They said they've been responding to a bunch of calls for service as a result of freezing temperatures. A&M Towing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Pillsbury Group Seeks To Preserve Memories Of Site

The head of the nonprofit that is working to demolish the former Pillsbury Mills site acknowledges that the effort is bittersweet. Chris Richmond’s father worked at the plant years ago when it produced cake mixes and other products for stores around the country. Richmond says Pillsbury was an essential part of life on the north end of Springfield for decades, and says it’s sad… but necessary… to see it go.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm

LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangamon County Lifts Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County has lifted the Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency. The Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency was declared on Thursday. Dangerous wind chill temperatures are expected through Sunday. Residents are encouraged to take appropriate precautions before extended periods outdoors or traveling.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Springfield FD fights bitter cold while responding to abandoned house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Snow routes activated in Central Illinois ahead of winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois towns have already begun to activate snow routes ahead of the winter storm set to hit the area in the coming days. Most cities will activate their snow routes when snow accumulations reach a point where it is hazardous to drive, to ensure plow equipment can safely clear the […]
CHARLESTON, IL
newschannel20.com

I-55 southbound lane closed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police are on the scene of several weather-related crashes on Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 83-85. Officials say all southbound lanes of traffic are currently closed due to the crash. ISP says traffic is backing up, please use an alternate travel route and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
wymg.com

“About damn time!”

Moving Pillsbury Forward will be tearing Pillsbury down. The group’s president, Chris Richmond, announced Wednesday that demolition will commence soon on a two-story, 50,000 square foot warehouse on the abandoned property. Richmond, who was a year old when his father started working at the plant, says it was an...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Where to stay warm in McLean County

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County has released a list of warming centers listed below. More information can be found here. Bloomington Public Library (205 E Olive St) Connect Transit Bus (McLean County Health Dept. 200 W. Front St) Walmart (2225 W. Market St.) 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

