PIT: 19-9-5 (43 pts) | NYI: 19-14-2 (40 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Pittsburgh Penguins take on New York Islanders for the first of four matchups this season at UBS Arena. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against the Islanders. Jake Guentzel lead the team with eight points (4G-4A) in three games played. The last five games versus the Islanders the Penguins are 4-0-1, and Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 in its last five road games versus New York dating back to February 11, 2021. Going back further, Penguins are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games against the Islanders. Pittsburgh has just two regulation losses in its last 17 matchups versus New York dating back to Nev. 1, 2018 (11-2-4). Tonight, the Penguins conclude a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 5-1-2 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 28-18 margin.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO