Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

What’s open, closed in NYC for Christmas holiday observed Dec. 26

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed. Staten Island Advance. Will not publish. Banks. Closed. Financial Markets. Closed. Government Offices.
PIX11

Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Difficult travel conditions continued on Christmas as brutal cold, heavy winds and snow hit in various regions across the US. As of Sunday evening, more than 2,300 flights within, into or out of the country had been canceled, according to tracking website FlightAware. Another 6,130 were delayed in the US. At […]
CBS New York

Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
PIX11

When was the coldest day ever in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

National Grid urges customers to conserve energy until late Christmas Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Grid is asking their customers to conserve energy through tomorrow afternoon without sacrificing safety. National Grid services Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. According to National Grid, the owners of natural gas pipelines have reported issues with their equipment. The problem is due to the cold temperatures and higher […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Abdul Ghani

Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter Storms

Numerous coastal villages in New York received urgent aid requests Friday morning due to flooding brought on by the winter storm. In Howard Beach, Queens, the NYPD requested a Level 3 mobilization to assist locals with traffic issues.
New York Post

Rockaways underwater as winter storm bears down on New York

Several feet of floodwater swamped the Rockaways Friday as a ferocious Christmas weekend storm struck New York — damaging homes, submerging cars and leaving people stranded or forced to wade through the streets in water up to their knees. Footage obtained by The Post shows NYPD officers rushing to the rescue of a woman and two children who became stuck on a school bus surrounded by floodwater on Burchell Avenue and Beach 72nd Street in Rockaway Beach on Friday morning. Meanwhile, neighbors were forced to pump water from their water-logged abodes — where Christmas presents were left all but destroyed. Natasha Wilds, 40,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hundreds of NYC-area flights grounded, thousands without power amid storm

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. As of just before 8:50 a.m. Friday, over 500 flights were canceled […]
The Staten Island Advance

Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
The Staten Island Advance

