The Staten Island Advance
What’s open, closed in NYC for Christmas holiday observed Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed. Staten Island Advance. Will not publish. Banks. Closed. Financial Markets. Closed. Government Offices.
With Sandy Ground fire, merely unreliable Staten Island Ferry service in NYC turns dangerous (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – What should have been an ordinary commute home turned into a nautical nightmare for hundreds of Staten Island Ferry riders on Thursday, when a fire broke out in the engine room of the spanking new Sandy Ground ferryboat. We all know how unreliable Staten Island...
PIX11
Thousands of flights canceled on Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Difficult travel conditions continued on Christmas as brutal cold, heavy winds and snow hit in various regions across the US. As of Sunday evening, more than 2,300 flights within, into or out of the country had been canceled, according to tracking website FlightAware. Another 6,130 were delayed in the US. At […]
10 Staten Islanders have lost their lives in homicides in 2022. Here are their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Homicides this year on Staten Island are occurring at a lower rate than seen in three years. As of Dec. 18, police had responded to 10 homicides — most of them occurring on the North Shore — with victims ranging in age from 22 to 95 years old, according to police data.
CBS New York
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
When was the coldest day ever in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
National Grid urges customers to conserve energy until late Christmas Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Grid is asking their customers to conserve energy through tomorrow afternoon without sacrificing safety. National Grid services Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. According to National Grid, the owners of natural gas pipelines have reported issues with their equipment. The problem is due to the cold temperatures and higher […]
The Staten Island Advance
Union says Staten Island Ferry fire highlights need for proper staffing, new contract
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Union officials say the fiery fiasco on the Staten Island Ferry on Thursday highlights the need for proper staffing to ensure the safety of all riders moving forward. During Thursday evening’s rush hour commute, a fire broke out in the engine room onboard the brand new...
Upper level of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge closed due to inclement weather
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The evening commute ahead of Christmas weekend may take a little longer than expected thanks to Mother Nature. Due to high winds, the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge has been closed in both directions Friday evening, according to the city’s Notify NYC alert system.
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
Abdul Ghani
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter Storms
Numerous coastal villages in New York received urgent aid requests Friday morning due to flooding brought on by the winter storm. In Howard Beach, Queens, the NYPD requested a Level 3 mobilization to assist locals with traffic issues.
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
Rockaways underwater as winter storm bears down on New York
Several feet of floodwater swamped the Rockaways Friday as a ferocious Christmas weekend storm struck New York — damaging homes, submerging cars and leaving people stranded or forced to wade through the streets in water up to their knees. Footage obtained by The Post shows NYPD officers rushing to the rescue of a woman and two children who became stuck on a school bus surrounded by floodwater on Burchell Avenue and Beach 72nd Street in Rockaway Beach on Friday morning. Meanwhile, neighbors were forced to pump water from their water-logged abodes — where Christmas presents were left all but destroyed. Natasha Wilds, 40,...
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Must-see viewer video shows waterspout in Long Beach
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says that most people don't think about waterspouts in the winter, but the right dynamics happened for it to occur.
PIX11
Hundreds of NYC-area flights grounded, thousands without power amid storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. As of just before 8:50 a.m. Friday, over 500 flights were canceled […]
See yourself in any of these 34 vintage photos from Curtis High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Curtis High School, at 105 Hamilton Avenue in St. George, is Staten Island history itself. Opened in 1904, Curtis was Staten Island’s first public high school. It was also the first public building completed of those planned for the borough created by the consolidation...
Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
The Staten Island Advance
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
National Weather Service: Winter Storm Elliot pummels parts of upstate New York with several feet of snow; frigid temps forecasted for NYC this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Island and the rest of the New York City area avoided the wrath of Winter Storm Elliot, the same can’t be said for parts of upstate New York. Despite already receiving a reported 12 inches or so of snow, Buffalo can expect...
The Staten Island Advance
