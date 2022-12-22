NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Related
When was the coldest day ever in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
NYC officials brace for temperature drop as winter storm makes way through area
CITY HALL — With Mayor Eric Adams out of town to parts unknown, a host of top city officials briefed the media Friday on the plan to get the five boroughs through the ongoing winter storm. After Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanaugh shared a brief update on the tragic Stapleton...
What’s open, closed in NYC for Christmas holiday observed Dec. 26
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Christmas has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26, to observe the holiday. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed. Staten Island Advance. Will not publish. Banks. Closed. Financial Markets. Closed. Government Offices.
National Weather Service: Winter Storm Elliot pummels parts of upstate New York with several feet of snow; frigid temps forecasted for NYC this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Island and the rest of the New York City area avoided the wrath of Winter Storm Elliot, the same can’t be said for parts of upstate New York. Despite already receiving a reported 12 inches or so of snow, Buffalo can expect...
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced evening rush hour, overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced service during the evening rush hour and overnight on Saturday, Dec. 24. The Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every hour during the evening rush on Saturday, starting at...
Where were you when the monster ‘Christmas blizzard of 2010′ dumped 2 feet of snow on NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- OK, a winter storm has arrived in New York this holiday weekend, and predictions around the state range from all-rain to two feet of misery. But remember, it was just 12 years ago when the first snowfall of the 2010 season -- the day after Christmas -- knocked Staten Island for a loop and packed a wallop to the region, turning the roads into a wintry nightmare for both motorists and the emergency workers coming to their rescue.
Rockaways underwater as winter storm bears down on New York
Several feet of floodwater swamped the Rockaways Friday as a ferocious Christmas weekend storm struck New York — damaging homes, submerging cars and leaving people stranded or forced to wade through the streets in water up to their knees. Footage obtained by The Post shows NYPD officers rushing to the rescue of a woman and two children who became stuck on a school bus surrounded by floodwater on Burchell Avenue and Beach 72nd Street in Rockaway Beach on Friday morning. Meanwhile, neighbors were forced to pump water from their water-logged abodes — where Christmas presents were left all but destroyed. Natasha Wilds, 40,...
Several NY Shore Communities Have Overwhelmed By Winter Storms
Numerous coastal villages in New York received urgent aid requests Friday morning due to flooding brought on by the winter storm. In Howard Beach, Queens, the NYPD requested a Level 3 mobilization to assist locals with traffic issues.
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
News 12
Some Suffolk homeowners deal with flooded streets from pre-holiday storm
The South Shore of Long Island experienced major flooding issues from the storm on Friday. News 12 Long Island's Jen Seelig was in Amityville and Lindenhurst, where flooding was a major issue. Drivers were urged to stay off the roads. Several cars and trucks were seen driving through the floodwaters....
NY1
Brooklyn family living without heat, gas and hot water
A family of five has been living without heat in their apartment for four years despite making dozens of complaints to their landlord. And for the past few weeks, they haven’t had hot water or gas forcing them to go without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving and likely Christmas too.
Shore communities see water rescues, street flooding following heavy overnight rain
According to Manasquan fire officials, six people were pulled from their homes due to flooding Friday morning. One home had as much as a foot of water inside.
Upper level of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge closed due to inclement weather
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The evening commute ahead of Christmas weekend may take a little longer than expected thanks to Mother Nature. Due to high winds, the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge has been closed in both directions Friday evening, according to the city’s Notify NYC alert system.
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
NBC New York
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for NYC, LI as Historic Winter Storm Puts 200 Million on Alert
A monstrous winter storm jeopardizing holiday travel across America ratcheted up in intensity Friday, flooding parts of New York and New Jersey, tearing down trees in Connecticut and paralyzing swaths of the country at the worst time. Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Big Apple ahead...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 3