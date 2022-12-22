ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ona, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Metro News

A Christmas miracle

BELVA, W.Va. — Adam Morton pulled a syringe of saline solution and injected it into one of the three I-V ports on his son’s right arm. “I’m hoping soon, they’ll be able to get his PICC line out and then I can go on oral anti-biotics,” said Jacob Morton.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Showcats croon the sounds of the season

Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nitro Showcats perform Christmas gala. There is a tradition at Nitro High that has taken on a life of it’s own. For nearly a decade Amy Smith’s Showcats (the highly ranked school show choir) have invited the public in for a Christmas gala known as Sweets and Sounds of the holiday season. Tony was on hand for this year’s extravaganza. You will see why the Showcats are among the very best in the region! Merry Christmas indeed!
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Church on fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor. Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire. We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking...
SISSONVILLE, WV
Ironton Tribune

Indictments: Two charged with arson

Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

New Year’s Eve at The Loud in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The year is almost over, but you can ring in 2023 with The Loud in Huntington. Heath Holly and Buni Muni stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the line up for a show there on New Year’s Eve. You can buy tickets...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Sprinkler system bursts inside school

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is out for the holiday break, but one school has a lot of cleanup to do. Flatwoods fire department, police and public works responded to a sprinkler pipe that burst inside Russell-McDowell Intermediate school. It happened on Christmas day at the school in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
FLATWOODS, KY
WSAZ

Crews battle fire in apartment building

POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a Christmas Eve fire in an apartment building tonight. It is near the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca. Assistant Fire Chief Matt West said the two-story building houses three apartments on the second story. Fire crews say everyone made it...
POCA, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Firefighters keep flames out of Sissonville church sanctuary

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Flames damaged a Kanawha County church Friday afternoon but the flames didn’t reach the sanctuary. The blaze was reported at Crossroads Community Church on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville at shortly after 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they had to battle single...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia

OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
OMAR, WV
WSAZ

Man killed in Christmas morning shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas morning. It happened in the 1200 block of Dacota Road in the Quarrier area of Kanawha County just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the temperatures drop significantly, it’s important to make sure your home is adjusted to the cold weather. Freezing temperatures can spark the potential for your pipes to freeze. “Especially during the holidays, the last thing you want is a mess,” said Julie Davis with...
HUNTINGTON, WV

