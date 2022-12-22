Read full article on original website
Metro News
A Christmas miracle
BELVA, W.Va. — Adam Morton pulled a syringe of saline solution and injected it into one of the three I-V ports on his son’s right arm. “I’m hoping soon, they’ll be able to get his PICC line out and then I can go on oral anti-biotics,” said Jacob Morton.
WSAZ
Showcats croon the sounds of the season
Nitro, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Nitro Showcats perform Christmas gala. There is a tradition at Nitro High that has taken on a life of it’s own. For nearly a decade Amy Smith’s Showcats (the highly ranked school show choir) have invited the public in for a Christmas gala known as Sweets and Sounds of the holiday season. Tony was on hand for this year’s extravaganza. You will see why the Showcats are among the very best in the region! Merry Christmas indeed!
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
WSAZ
Church on fire in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A church is on fire in Sissonville, according to a Metro 911 supervisor. Crossroads Community Church is located at 1638 Martins Branch Road in Sissonville. Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the fully involved fire. We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep clicking...
Ironton Tribune
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
WSAZ
New Year’s Eve at The Loud in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The year is almost over, but you can ring in 2023 with The Loud in Huntington. Heath Holly and Buni Muni stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the line up for a show there on New Year’s Eve. You can buy tickets...
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
wchsnetwork.com
Former Charleston attorney, murdered in North Carolina, remembered by friends
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
WSAZ
Sprinkler system bursts inside school
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is out for the holiday break, but one school has a lot of cleanup to do. Flatwoods fire department, police and public works responded to a sprinkler pipe that burst inside Russell-McDowell Intermediate school. It happened on Christmas day at the school in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
WSAZ
Crews battle fire in apartment building
POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled a Christmas Eve fire in an apartment building tonight. It is near the intersection of Route 62 and Heizer Creek in Poca. Assistant Fire Chief Matt West said the two-story building houses three apartments on the second story. Fire crews say everyone made it...
wchstv.com
Charleston neighborhood waits for power as crews work to restore service to thousands
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, 48,000 Appalachian Power customers in the company's service area that covers West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee were experiencing outages. Kanawha County had the most outages in West Virginia. With wind chills in the negatives, some residents were worried about staying...
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
wchsnetwork.com
Firefighters keep flames out of Sissonville church sanctuary
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Flames damaged a Kanawha County church Friday afternoon but the flames didn’t reach the sanctuary. The blaze was reported at Crossroads Community Church on Martins Branch Road in Sissonville at shortly after 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene they had to battle single...
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
Crews battle structure fire for two hours in Omar, West Virginia
OMAR, WV (WOWK) –Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department says crews battled a structure fire for almost two hours in Logan County on Christmas morning. Main Island Creek VFD says crews responded to 8382 Jerry West Highway in Omar after 6:48 a.m. on Sunday. All occupants in the home exited safely and there were no […]
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
WSAZ
Man killed in Christmas morning shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Christmas morning. It happened in the 1200 block of Dacota Road in the Quarrier area of Kanawha County just before 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department...
WSAZ
Tips on how to prevent your pipes from freezing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the temperatures drop significantly, it’s important to make sure your home is adjusted to the cold weather. Freezing temperatures can spark the potential for your pipes to freeze. “Especially during the holidays, the last thing you want is a mess,” said Julie Davis with...
iheart.com
Scioto Valley Closings & Delays - Saturday, December 24th, 2022
LEVEL 1 - Be Cautious. Hocking (downgraded as of 3pm) Vinton (downgraded as of 1:30pm Friday) Adams (as of 12am Friday) Fairfield (as of 6am Friday) Fayette (downgraded as of 8am) Greene (as of 2am Friday) Highland (as of 4am Friday) Jackson (as of 6am Friday) Madison (as of 1am...
