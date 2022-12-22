Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
More than 5,000 flights canceled as storm wallops U.S. ahead of Christmas
The monster winter storm covering most of the country was further snarling air and highway traffic Friday and prompting warnings about late Christmas deliveries. The storm appeared to be responsible for at least seven deaths, six from auto accidents, officials said. What You Need To Know. The monster winter storm...
Winter storm death toll rises to 25 in western New York, 55 across U.S.
The historic winter storm which ravaged most of the United States during the Christmas holidays has claimed at least 25 lives in western New York and at least 55 across the United States.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Bay News 9
Winter storm disrupts services at major FedEx, UPS hubs
If you have last-minute Christmas gifts in transit, they may run into some delays after a sprawling winter storm battered much of the mainland United States. Flurries of snow, dangerous winds and below-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on shipping giants FedEx and UPS. Both companies reported "major service disruptions" at...
Bay News 9
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. No, Yellowstone hasn’t ‘closed’ over volcanic concerns...
Comments / 0