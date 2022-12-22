ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 5,000 flights canceled as storm wallops U.S. ahead of Christmas

The monster winter storm covering most of the country was further snarling air and highway traffic Friday and prompting warnings about late Christmas deliveries. The storm appeared to be responsible for at least seven deaths, six from auto accidents, officials said. What You Need To Know. The monster winter storm...
Winter storm disrupts services at major FedEx, UPS hubs

If you have last-minute Christmas gifts in transit, they may run into some delays after a sprawling winter storm battered much of the mainland United States. Flurries of snow, dangerous winds and below-freezing temperatures have wreaked havoc on shipping giants FedEx and UPS. Both companies reported "major service disruptions" at...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. No, Yellowstone hasn’t ‘closed’ over volcanic concerns...
