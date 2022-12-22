Read full article on original website
Is Michaels Arts And Crafts Store Coming To Lufkin, Texas?
When I would go to Kingwood and visit my aunt, she would always say she was going to Michaels. That was kind of strange because my cousin, Micheal, didn't have his own home and lived with her because he was 12. In reality she was going to a Michaels Arts...
2 injured after Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park
The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
KLTV
1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
26 Places To See Christmas Lights In Lufkin, Texas
With an arctic blast headed our way, now is the time to get out and see all the Christmas lights before they are gone for good. Luckily the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department has released its list of must-see homes for the 2022 Christmas season. This year they...
Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
Lufkin PD Releases Timeline of Events Prior to Fatal Accident
The Lufkin Police Department has issued a statement regarding the tragic two-vehicle accident that took place early Saturday morning and resulted in the deaths of three individuals. Lufkin PD has requested that the Texas Department of Public Safety perform a reconstruction of the crash that led to the deaths of...
Angelina County Drug Free All Stars Take Part in ‘Sticker Shock’
The Angelina County Drug-Free All Stars of The Coalition, Inc. recently completed a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and Brookshire Brothers. Every year during the holiday season, the number of alcohol-related car accidents and fatalities rises significantly. In Texas, there is an estimated...
Isolated areas in Fort Bend, Trinity, & Montgomery Co. under boil water orders after freezing temps
Please share. Officials in Fort Bend, Trinity, and Montgomery Counties said they especially want to get the message out to people living in apartments and nursing homes.
Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
Lufkin, Texas Teen Is Among 20 Missing Kids Hoping For A Christmas Miracle
Emma Campbell went missing in Longview on October 20, 2022, and was found on November 3, 2022. She went missing again on November 16, 2022 from Lufkin and has yet to be found. She had just turned 17 years old days before she was reported missing again. You never know...
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to harm children while barricaded in home
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Tuesday, a man was arrested in Cherokee County after the sheriff’s office said a welfare check led to the man barricading himself in a residence. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 69 South in Wells, in reference to a welfare check. Upon […]
Tik Tok Famous Louisiana Foodie Came To Lufkin, Texas
TikTocker @britscookin made her way from across the Louisiana border to the Lufkin Brookshire Brothers according to the Lufkin Daily News. Rice is a staple of the Southern Louisiana cuisine she features on her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels. It only makes sense that she was here on hand to help with the launch of Parish Rice.
Georgia Pacific in Corrigan, Texas Spreads the Holiday Spirit
The employees at Georgia-Pacific in Corrigan are doing their best to put smiles on the faces of children in need. Last week the employees at Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan Plywood facility wrapped up a month-long toy drive for CASA of the Pines, a non-profit children’s advocacy group that gives abused and neglected children in foster care a voice within the legal system. From basketballs and footballs to dolls and stuffed animals, GP employees collected hundreds of dollars worth of toys for children of all ages.
Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash
The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
