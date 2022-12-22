ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

2 injured after Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas — According to the Lufkin Police Department Facebook, A man and woman were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Lufkin early this morning. At 3:38 a.m., officers received over 10, 911 calls reporting a shooting at 502 E. Denman Ave. Titus...
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

New Playground Equipment For This Nacogdoches, Texas Park

The City of Nacogdoches boasts a total of 22 parks covering a total of 389 acres. That doesn't even include all of the green spaces that SFA maintains. It is a lot to maintain, and the parks are all so different. They range in size from just the 0.7 acre Dog Park Nacogdoches on Pearl Street next to Banita Creek Park to the 100 acre SportsPlex on FM 3314.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

1 arrest following shooting in Lufkin nightclub parking lot

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department reports two people were taken to a hospital following a report of shots fired at a nightclub Saturday. Police said at 3:38 a.m., officers were called to a nightclub called ‘The Playground’ at 502 E. Denman Ave. Police report an...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Juvenile ‘seriously injured’ in Lufkin shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A juvenile was seriously injured in an overnight shooting in Lufkin. According to Lufkin Police, the juvenile was flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition early Friday morning. Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the […]
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested

The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Tik Tok Famous Louisiana Foodie Came To Lufkin, Texas

TikTocker @britscookin made her way from across the Louisiana border to the Lufkin Brookshire Brothers according to the Lufkin Daily News. Rice is a staple of the Southern Louisiana cuisine she features on her TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels. It only makes sense that she was here on hand to help with the launch of Parish Rice.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Georgia Pacific in Corrigan, Texas Spreads the Holiday Spirit

The employees at Georgia-Pacific in Corrigan are doing their best to put smiles on the faces of children in need. Last week the employees at Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan Plywood facility wrapped up a month-long toy drive for CASA of the Pines, a non-profit children’s advocacy group that gives abused and neglected children in foster care a voice within the legal system. From basketballs and footballs to dolls and stuffed animals, GP employees collected hundreds of dollars worth of toys for children of all ages.
CORRIGAN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin PD Identifies Those Killed, Injured in Highway 59 Crash

The Lufkin Police Department has released the names of the persons who passed away in a tragic triple fatality that occurred late Friday night (December 16). The three deceased were identified as Anastasia Gray, 19, of Carthage, Antownique Robertson, 18, of Carthage, and Xzavien Grimble, 20, of Jasper. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
LUFKIN, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy