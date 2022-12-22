Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil’s Cunha on loan from Atletico
(Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said. “We’ve found...
Late goal gives Lopetegui winning league start with Wolves
Wolverhampton manager Julen Lopetegui has marked his Premier League debut with a dramatic stoppage-time 2-1 win at Goodison Park which ramped up the pressure on Everton coach Frank Lampard
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele’s family gather at hospital bedside
(Reuters) – Brazilian soccer legend Pele’s family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November. Doctors said this week that Pele’s cancer had advanced and that...
Comments / 0