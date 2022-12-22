Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia
(Reuters) – Rafa Nadal is aiming to successfully defend his Australian Open title at the first Grand Slam of the year in January after an injury-plagued 2022 despite arriving a bit short of his peak level, the Spaniard said on Friday. The 36-year-old has been training in the last...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Wolves sign Brazil’s Cunha on loan from Atletico
(Reuters) – Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid, both clubs said on Sunday. Cunha will join Wolves from Jan. 1 on a deal which could become a permanent move until 2027 if certain clauses are triggered, Wolves said. “We’ve found...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Brazil soccer legend Pele’s family gather at hospital bedside
(Reuters) – Brazilian soccer legend Pele’s family members gathered at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Saturday, where the 82-year-old, widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been since late November. Doctors said this week that Pele’s cancer had advanced and that...
Comments / 0