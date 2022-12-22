Read full article on original website
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Putin says he is open to talks
KVIV/MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, a stance Washington has dismissed as posturing because of continued Russian attacks. Russia on Sunday launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupiansk...
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect ‘destructive role’ in protests
(Reuters) – Iran’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the arrests of citizens linked to the United Kingdom showed London’s “destructive role” in the recent protests in Iran. Asked by a reporter to comment on Sunday’s announcement by Tehran that it had arrested seven people...
Russia’s FSB says Ukrainian saboteurs ‘liquidated’ while trying to enter border region – agencies
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian “sabotage group” had been “liquidated” while trying to enter Russia’s Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported. “As a result of a clash on December...
Festive season in Moscow incorporates symbols of conflict
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Outside the gates of Moscow’s Gorky Park, the three Latin letters Z, V and O – frontline military symbols now used to promote the conflict in Ukraine – loom on plinths. Nearby, traditional festive decorations and a giant decorative bauble jostle for attention...
Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests – statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people on Sunday including dual nationals linked to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, according to a statement published by state media. “Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the...
Italian former Foreign Minister Frattini dies at 65
ROME (Reuters) – Franco Frattini, who served twice as Italy’s foreign minister and held several other cabinet posts, died on Saturday at the age of 65, Italian media reported. Frattini, who had been ill for some time with cancer, died in a Rome hospital. He was foreign minister...
Israel's Netanyahu distances himself from son's call for treason charges
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday distanced himself from comments made his son Yair calling for treason charges against prosecutors investigating him for bribery.
Hong Kong aims for mid-January reopening of border with mainland China
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee said on Saturday that the city aims to fully reopen its borders with mainland China before mid-January, as Beijing accelerates the unwinding of stringent COVID-19 rules that have battered economic growth. The opening would mark the end of a three-year...
China’s October domestic smartphone shipments fell 27.2%
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shipments of smartphones within China in October fell 27.2% year on year to 23.78 million handsets, a report from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said on Monday. Over January to October smartphone shipments fell 22% from the same period last year to 215...
Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson – presidential office
KYIV (Reuters) – At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday. Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”...
World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis called for an end to the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in his Christmas message on Sunday, saying the world was suffering from a “famine of peace”. Delivering the 10th Christmas “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world)...
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
(Reuters) – A major Russian shipyard that specialises in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details. Admiralty Shipyards, based in the western port of St Petersburg, announced the death of Alexander Buzakov in a...
Russia begins demolition of bombed Mariupol theatre
(Reuters) – Russian authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol have begun demolishing most of the city’s drama theatre, where Ukrainian authorities say hundreds died in an air bombardment in March. Video posted on both Ukrainian and Russian websites on Friday showed heavy equipment taking down much...
China’s National Health Commission to stop publishing daily COVID figures
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s National Health Commission, which for the past three years or so has published daily COVID-19 case figures for the country, said it will no longer release such data from Sunday. “Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and...
South Korea suspends flight departures upon military request – official
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea suspended flight departures from its Incheon and Gimpo airports on Monday following a request from the military, a transport ministry official said. The suspension began at 1:08 p.m. 0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 p.m. at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight...
Taiwan says 43 Chinese air force planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Forty-three Chinese air force planes crossed the Taiwan Strait’s median line in the past 24 hours, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said on Monday, as Beijing continues its military activities close to the Chinese-claimed island. (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Afghanistan car blast kills provincial police chief, two others
KABUL (Reuters) – A car blast in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province killed three people on Monday, including a provincial police chief, the Taliban-Run Afghan interior ministry said. Two others were injured in the blast near Badakhshan’s police headquarters, interior ministry spokesperson, Abdul Nafi Takor, said, adding that four people...
Ten killed after Burkina Faso bus hits landmine on Christmas Day
DAKAR (Reuters) – At least 10 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger bus triggered a landmine in eastern Burkina Faso on Christmas Day, the government said in a statement on Monday. The bus was travelling from the market town of Fada N’Gourma around 220 km...
Turkish court releases journalist detained under ‘disinformation’ law
ANKARA (Reuters) – A Turkish court ordered the release of a journalist held on remand under the country’s new disinformation law after his lawyer objected to his detention, he said. Sinan Aygul became the first person to be jailed pending trial under the law, approved by parliament two...
Key mining route cleared after days of protests, Peru government says
(Reuters) – A key road for mining transportation in Peru was cleared after days of protests, a government minister said, as the country struggles with political tensions following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo. The so-called southern mining corridor in the Cusco region was cleared on...
