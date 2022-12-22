Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina star Angel Di Maria will return to Juventus with a giant tattoo of the World Cup
Di Maria continued his run of scoring in finals after he bagged the winning goal in the Copa America and netted again in a 3-0 win against Italy in the UEFA Cup of Champions.
Report: Manchester United Favourites For Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez
Manchester United are now reportedly favorites for Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez.
Paul Pogba reveals what wowed him most about Cristiano Ronaldo as he hails ‘unbelievable’ former Man Utd team-mate
PAUL POGBA revealed he was left in awe by former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The pair of football superstars played together for a season when Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. But now the two have left the club although Pogba still holds the Portugal...
Yardbarker
Neither Lewandowski nor Ronaldo: Which XI players make L'Equipe's Team of the Year for 2022?
The French newspaper L'Equipe have unveiled their 2022 Team of the Year as we reach the last week of the year, and big names like Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo were left off the list. Here, find out which XI players made the cut. Which soccer player has been regarded...
Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Result and final score after Harry Kane gives Spurs hope
Brentford hosted Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.Harry Kane was on target on his return to Premier League action as Tottenham came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Brentford. Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, England skipper Kane scored with a towering header to drag Spurs back from the brink of defeat. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser as Tottenham cancelled out goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.Follow all the reaction from Brentford vs Tottenham below. Read More The show goes on: Can Arsenal keep up the pace on the Premier League’s return?
Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Brilliant Finish Doubles Liverpool's Lead - Aston Villa v Liverpool
Watch Virgil Van Dijk score a half-volley to give Liverpool 2-0 lead away to Aston Villa.
Antonio Conte hails Harry Kane’s mentality as he returns to score for Tottenham
Antonio Conte hailed Harry Kane for sparking Tottenham’s latest fightback after they slipped behind yet again.Spurs came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brentford after conceding the first goal for the ninth consecutive match.Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, England skipper Kane scored with a towering header to drag his side back from the brink of defeat.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser as Tottenham cancelled out goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.Spurs boss Conte said: “It was another exciting game. On one side I have to be happy for...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 17 - December 26th To 28th
All the action from Gameweek 17 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool travel to Aston Villa on Monday.
Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Van Dijk and Salah goals
The Premier League’s blockbuster Boxing Day return continues as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool make the trip to Birmingham to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Both teams will be hoping to hit the ground running for the back half of the season with Villa eyeing up a place in the top 10 and Liverpool hunting down a Champions League spot.Emery’s men come into the match having won three of their last five league games including a 3-1 triumph over Manchester United. There is confidence running through the squad as the Villans are five points clear of the relegation zone and...
Arsenal transfer boost in race for Joao Felix with Atletico Madrid willing to let star striker leave on January loan
ATLETICO MADRID are willing to let Joao Felix leave on loan in January, according to reports. The Portuguese star is unhappy in the Spanish capital, having endured a rocky relationship with manager Diego Simeone. Felix, 23, has drawn plenty of Prem interest - with Arsenal and Manchester United leading the...
Premier League predictions according to Football Manager 23 and it’s bad news for Man Utd and Arsenal
THE World Cup is over and all eyes return to the Premier League. And there are plenty of questions to be answered between now and May. Arsenal currently lead Manchester City by five points in their quest to win a first Prem title since the 2003-04 Invincibles. But can the...
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Strasbourg - Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain's predicted starting XI for their Ligue 1 meeting with Strasbourg
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku Not Taking Christmas Day Off From Training As He Aims To Be At 100% For Serie A Clash With Napoli, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku is not taking today off from training as he aims to use every available opportunity to reach top physical condition for the Nerazzurri’s Serie A clash with Napoli on January 4. This according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, via FCInterNews, who reported this evening that the...
Yardbarker
Ex-AC Milan Coach Fabio Capello: “Inter’s Lautaro Martinez Is A Complete Striker”
Legendary former AC Milan head coach Fabio Capello feels that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is currently a complete centre-forward. Speaking to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInter1908, Capello also stressed how important it is that the Nerazzurri can call upon both Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu as high-quality holding midfield options.
Yardbarker
New Lionel Messi Contract "Practically All Agreed With PSG"
Lionel Messi looks poised to sign a new contract to extend his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after spending more than 20 years at Barcelona. The contract signed by Messi when he moved to Paris tied him to PSG until June 2023, while it also included a one-year extension option.
Chelsea star N’Golo Kante wanted by Al Nassr in ambitious free transfer as Saudi side also target Cristiano Ronaldo
CHELSEA star N'Golo Kante is being targeted by Al-Nassr, reports suggest. According to Get French Football News, the Saudi Arabian giants want to land Kante on a free transfer in the summer once his contract runs out in June. The midfielder has been plagued by injury throughout this season and...
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: French Press Reveals How Soon Mbappe, Neymar Will Play for PSG
It’s time for players at Paris Saint-Germain to put the 2022 FIFA World Cup behind them and focus on the task at hand for the capital club, which is to will all the silverware, including the UEFA Champions League. The French giants will kickstart their 2022-23 Ligue 1 season...
Yardbarker
Inter Want To Extend Hakan Calhanoglu’s Contract Until 2026 & Will Begin Talks In January, Italian Media Report
Inter want to extend midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu’s contract until the end of June 2026, and are planning to begin talks with the player’s agent in January. This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri have no doubts about wanting to extend the Turkish international’s contract past the end of June 2024 when it currently expires.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Napoli An Extraordinary Team But We Believe We Can Win Serie A”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi still believes that a comeback in the Serie A title race is possible despite the quality of Napoli. Speaking in an excerpt from the “I Re Di Calcio” broadcast on Italian broadcaster Italia 1, via FCInterNews, the coach emphasized that the Nerazzurri have not given up for the Scudetto.
Yardbarker
Guillem Balague: PSG and Lionel Messi reach contract extension agreement
Lionel Messi has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is currently back in Argentina, as part of La Albiceleste’s 2022 World Cup winning celebrations, after inspiring Lionel Scaloni’s side to glory in Qatar. The 35-year-old finally achieved his dream...
