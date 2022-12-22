Brentford hosted Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.Harry Kane was on target on his return to Premier League action as Tottenham came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Brentford. Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, England skipper Kane scored with a towering header to drag Spurs back from the brink of defeat. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser as Tottenham cancelled out goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.Follow all the reaction from Brentford vs Tottenham below. Read More The show goes on: Can Arsenal keep up the pace on the Premier League’s return?

4 HOURS AGO