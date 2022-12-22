ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE: Result and final score after Harry Kane gives Spurs hope

Brentford hosted Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day in the first Premier League game back since the break for the World Cup.Harry Kane was on target on his return to Premier League action as Tottenham came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Brentford. Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, England skipper Kane scored with a towering header to drag Spurs back from the brink of defeat. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser as Tottenham cancelled out goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.Follow all the reaction from Brentford vs Tottenham below. Read More The show goes on: Can Arsenal keep up the pace on the Premier League’s return?
The Independent

Antonio Conte hails Harry Kane’s mentality as he returns to score for Tottenham

Antonio Conte hailed Harry Kane for sparking Tottenham’s latest fightback after they slipped behind yet again.Spurs came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brentford after conceding the first goal for the ninth consecutive match.Just 16 days after his penalty miss in the World Cup quarter-final against France, England skipper Kane scored with a towering header to drag his side back from the brink of defeat.Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then grabbed an equaliser as Tottenham cancelled out goals from Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney.Spurs boss Conte said: “It was another exciting game. On one side I have to be happy for...
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Van Dijk and Salah goals

The Premier League’s blockbuster Boxing Day return continues as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool make the trip to Birmingham to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. Both teams will be hoping to hit the ground running for the back half of the season with Villa eyeing up a place in the top 10 and Liverpool hunting down a Champions League spot.Emery’s men come into the match having won three of their last five league games including a 3-1 triumph over Manchester United. There is confidence running through the squad as the Villans are five points clear of the relegation zone and...
Yardbarker

Ex-AC Milan Coach Fabio Capello: “Inter’s Lautaro Martinez Is A Complete Striker”

Legendary former AC Milan head coach Fabio Capello feels that Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is currently a complete centre-forward. Speaking to Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInter1908, Capello also stressed how important it is that the Nerazzurri can call upon both Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu as high-quality holding midfield options.
Yardbarker

New Lionel Messi Contract "Practically All Agreed With PSG"

Lionel Messi looks poised to sign a new contract to extend his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after spending more than 20 years at Barcelona. The contract signed by Messi when he moved to Paris tied him to PSG until June 2023, while it also included a one-year extension option.
Yardbarker

Ligue 1: French Press Reveals How Soon Mbappe, Neymar Will Play for PSG

It’s time for players at Paris Saint-Germain to put the 2022 FIFA World Cup behind them and focus on the task at hand for the capital club, which is to will all the silverware, including the UEFA Champions League. The French giants will kickstart their 2022-23 Ligue 1 season...
Yardbarker

Inter Want To Extend Hakan Calhanoglu’s Contract Until 2026 & Will Begin Talks In January, Italian Media Report

Inter want to extend midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu’s contract until the end of June 2026, and are planning to begin talks with the player’s agent in January. This according to Italian news outlet FCInterNews, who report that the Nerazzurri have no doubts about wanting to extend the Turkish international’s contract past the end of June 2024 when it currently expires.
Yardbarker

Guillem Balague: PSG and Lionel Messi reach contract extension agreement

Lionel Messi has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is currently back in Argentina, as part of La Albiceleste’s 2022 World Cup winning celebrations, after inspiring Lionel Scaloni’s side to glory in Qatar. The 35-year-old finally achieved his dream...

