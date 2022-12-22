Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Moments of Blessings House of prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis is thanking the community for answering its call of toys for kids who might not see anything under the Christmas tree this year. “I’m not going to cry, but to see what Las...
Americajr.com
GALLERY: 2022 Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, NV
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently attended Christmas at Central Church in Henderson, Nev. It is one of the best Christmas services in southern Nevada. This year’s theme was “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” You’ll see appearances by Santa Claus, The Grinch and professional singers and dancers. The Central Live band performed some holiday songs as well. In addition, there was a special holiday message from senior pastor Jud Wilhite.
8newsnow.com
Resources available for seniors in Las Vegas experiencing holiday loneliness
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— This may be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many seniors, it could be the loneliest. Though the holidays for many are family-oriented, it is hard to keep the holiday spirit up when there isn’t much family around. Sheila Zachea, who is...
news3lv.com
Fire destroys Henderson family home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A family in Henderson will not be spending Christmas in the comfort of their home after a fire destroyed nearly everything inside. Christian Center Church is lending a hand after the home of Bobby Albert and his family went up in flames. Albert held back...
8newsnow.com
Sip hot cocoa, visit Santa, see more than 1M holiday lights on cactus
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest botanical cactus garden is decorated with more than a million Christmas lights and holiday decorations. Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Garden is a Las Vegas holiday tradition. The garden will be open to visitors through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s lit up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Except on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 when it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The garden is closed on Christmas.
Fox5 KVVU
119 dogs at Las Vegas shelter in need of foster families over holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”Is she eating out of the bag?”. A wagging tail, and a love for treats. Sasha, an 8 years old stray, that came into the Animal Foundation in September, is just a friendly pup just wanting some love. “I picked her because she’s the...
Cobblestone Cottage Tea House to Open with High Tea and More
Be transported to English and French countrysides in a “beautiful, transformational space”
Local chefs showcase Italian recipes to make over the holidays
8 News Now reporter Candese Charles visited with Italian chef Nickolas Rizzo and his wife Katie Rizzo, also a chef. Both were holding a cooking class.
8newsnow.com
Midnight Mass held at Catholic churches across Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Midnight Mass took place at Catholic churches across the nation, and in Las Vegas, locals and tourists alike came together to celebrate Christmas. The Guardian Angel Cathedral, located just off the Las Vegas Strip, hosted a Christmas concert, followed by a midnight Mass. “Las Vegas...
Animals in Clark County being abandoned at record rates
Animal shelters and rescues typically see a wave of people giving up their pets during the holidays, but they say it's worse this year than ever. Dogs are being dumped on a near daily basis.
Local BBQ shop, John Mull's Meats, now a designated historic site
John Mull's Meats, the 1950s-era barbecue and butcher shop, is now on the Las Vegas Historic Property Register after a city council vote this week.
newyorkcitynews.net
NATIVE AMERICAN ARTIFACTS GO TO AUCTION
LAS VEGAS, December 21, 2022, Evertise Digital, The Little Bighorn Auction is set for January 19th, 20th, and 21st at the Westin Hotel in Las Vegas, with attendance in person or online. Included in the extensive collection of artifacts at the auction are powder horns, dancing sticks, a bear claw...
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Fox5 KVVU
Moon Valley Nurseries offering free Christmas trees Thursday in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Haven’t picked up a Christmas tree yet? You’re in luck. A Las Vegas Valley plant nursery has announced that it will give away the remainder of its Christmas trees on Thursday. Moon Valley says that while supplies last, residents can visit one of...
Resorts World Las Vegas to welcome iconic California Donut Brand Randy's Donuts
The location will feature a 24/7 pop-up window inside the breakfast restaurant "Suns Out, Buns Out," offering a variety of donuts to satisfy any sweet tooth.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 …. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m. North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 …. North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas
The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
Nye County officials seek person responsible for leaving dog causing death
The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for the person responsible, or the owner of the dog who seemed like they were left to die at a dump in Pahrump.
luxury-houses.net
A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million
11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
