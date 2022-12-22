Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Above-normal temperatures return this week
Good news! End of 2022 turns much warmer than average. Another frigid night is on the way. Expect low temperatures in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be about 5-10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature. MONDAY. Our warming trend continues into Monday. Expect most hometowns to...
NRVNews
Wind Chill Warning!
WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…. * WHAT… The widespread freezing rain has ended this morning. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures...
Areas of Eastern Shore, Outer Banks flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. Residents in Onancock tell 10 On Your Side that some docks and yards are underwater as the area continues to be hit by strong gusts of wind. N.C. […]
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before North Carolina Freezes
North Carolina is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
wfxrtv.com
Winter Storm expected to impact road conditions
Friday Night Blitz: “Player of the Year” Pt. 1. After 15 weeks of high school football action, it's time to look back at some of the most accomplished high school football players who made an impact on and off the field. Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying...
NRVNews
Flash Freeze Alert
TRAVEL ALERT: Falling temps right at sunrise and throughout Friday (12/23) may cause wet roads to freeze in western Virginia. Be alert to dangerous icing. Roads that appear wet may be icy. Bridges, ramps, overpasses, mountain tops and cooler spots will ice first. Avoid travel on Friday.
wymt.com
Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
wccbcharlotte.com
NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
fredericksburg.today
’Tis the season for cold-weather car troubles
AAA says that cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if you don’t take precautions in advance. Even if you are not among the 2.8 million Virginia residents expected to drive to their holiday destinations over the coming days, you and your vehicle could still be impacted as temperatures plummet.
WSLS
Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures
The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
How businesses, churches are working to keep people warm as arctic air hits NC
Communities across central North Carolina are working to make sure people in all walks of life stay safe during the Christmas weekend.
WLOS.com
Duke Energy warns of possible extended outages with windy, wintry weather on the way
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With temperatures set to drop drastically and wintry weather on the way, Duke Energy officials say they're concerned about potential heavy gusts of wind here in Western North Carolina. A spokesperson said that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and if those winds...
WECT
Warming shelters opening in Southeastern North Carolina due to power outages
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of people are without power across Southeastern North Carolina, including parts of Columbus County and New Hanover County. Columbus County officials are opening a warming shelter at 6 p.m. in Downtown Whiteville due to power outages and freezing temperatures. The shelter is located at 127...
Johnson City Press
Region braces for brutal cold, snow
Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morristown predicts there could be half an inch to one inch of snow left behind in Kingsport with one to two inches of snow in higher elevations.
whopam.com
Wind Chill Warning, Winter Weather Advisory in place as snow, bitter cold move in Thursday
Along with the Wind Chill Warning that remains in effect until Friday evening, all of western Kentucky including Christian, Todd and Trigg counties, is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 2 p.m. Thursday. In a weather call Wednesday afternoon, National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Chris Noles says the...
Staying safe through the storm, what to know when driving in inclement weather
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Inclement winter weather can impact road conditions and lead to higher levels of danger when driving. Experts are encouraging people to stay home and off the roads if possible, but say if you do need to drive to take extra precautions. Len Stevens from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says […]
Comments / 0