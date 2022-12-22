ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Above-normal temperatures return this week

Good news! End of 2022 turns much warmer than average. Another frigid night is on the way. Expect low temperatures in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be about 5-10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature. MONDAY. Our warming trend continues into Monday. Expect most hometowns to...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Wind Chill Warning!

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…. * WHAT… The widespread freezing rain has ended this morning. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Winter Storm expected to impact road conditions

Friday Night Blitz: “Player of the Year” Pt. 1. After 15 weeks of high school football action, it's time to look back at some of the most accomplished high school football players who made an impact on and off the field. Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Flash Freeze Alert

TRAVEL ALERT: Falling temps right at sunrise and throughout Friday (12/23) may cause wet roads to freeze in western Virginia. Be alert to dangerous icing. Roads that appear wet may be icy. Bridges, ramps, overpasses, mountain tops and cooler spots will ice first. Avoid travel on Friday.
VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX8 News

North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain

(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wccbcharlotte.com

NC Governor Urges Caution During Dangerous Cold Snap

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management officials encourage all North Carolinians to use caution during the extreme artic weather and to avoid being outside if possible. Emergency management officials are monitoring conditions across the state as strong winds have caused downed trees and power lines. As of 5:00 p.m. Friday, there are more than 101,000 power outages and the forecast is for the dangerously cold temperatures and gusty winds to continue throughout the day and linger into Saturday.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
fredericksburg.today

’Tis the season for cold-weather car troubles

AAA says that cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if you don’t take precautions in advance. Even if you are not among the 2.8 million Virginia residents expected to drive to their holiday destinations over the coming days, you and your vehicle could still be impacted as temperatures plummet.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Warming shelters open amid dangerously low temperatures

The dangerous temperatures have arrived and will remain at least through the holiday weekend – that’s why warming shelters across our area are preparing for visitors. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke has its white flag out, which means anyone, even those with a suspension, are welcome. “We also...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Johnson City Press

Region braces for brutal cold, snow

Across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, crews are gearing up for a winter storm just ahead of Christmas that could bring rain, snow and ice. The National Weather Service in Morristown predicts there could be half an inch to one inch of snow left behind in Kingsport with one to two inches of snow in higher elevations.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy