Christmas Day 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

By Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Christmas Day store hours: See the list of stores open on Christmas Day 2022. Getty/Lya_Cattel

Christmas Day is right around the corner and its arrival not only harkens peace on earth and goodwill towards men but special holiday hours of popular retailers. If you plan on making an incredibly last-minute run to snag some batteries or a gift for that last straggler on your list, just know that many stores, including Walmart , Best Buy , CVS and Lowe's , will have special hours or won't be open at all.

Most stores will be closed on Sunday, December 25 Christmas Day, with a few outliers. Make sure that you do all your last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve when many more stores will be open. Here's a list of popular retailers and their special hours of operation on Christmas Day. Keep in mind that these hours vary nationwide, so it doesn't hurt to confirm with your local retailer just in case.

What's open and closed for Christmas (and the day after)? What to know about banks, post offices, more

►Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

Athleta

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Banana Republic

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Bath & Body Works

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Belk

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Best Buy

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Big Lots

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Costco

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

CVS

Hours vary by location but typically open during regular store hours, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Family Dollar

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Five Below

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

GameStop

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Gap

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

H&M

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Hobby Lobby

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Home Depot

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

HomeGoods

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Ikea

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

JC Penny

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Joann Stores

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kay Jewelers

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kohl's

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Lowe's

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Macy's

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Marshalls

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Michaels

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Office Depot/Office Max

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Old Navy

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Petco

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

PetSmart

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

REI

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Rite-Aid

Hours vary by location but typically open during regular store hours.

Ross

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sam's Club

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Staples

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Target

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

T.J. Maxx

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Ulta Beauty

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walgreens

All 24-hour Walgreens locations will be open. For all other Walgreens locations, stores will be open but hours will vary.

Walmart

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

World Market

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Christmas Day 2022: What stores are open and closed? Hours for Walmart, Target, The Home Depot

Comments / 472

James88 Harned
3d ago

Alot of us truckers will be working and cannot be home for Christmas with their families...I wish all my fellow brothers and sisters in the trucking industry a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays...drive safe and stay well everyone ❄️🌲⛄

wolfgirl
3d ago

We have to have the men and women in blue working to protect us,you know the criminals don't take a day off. Back the Blue!!👮‍♂️👮‍♀️ Also the Doctors and Nurses who will also be workin!!! Thank you and Merry Christmas 🎄🎁

Dana Cunningham
3d ago

I worked retail most of my life!! no matter what stores should be closed on Christmas day regardless of your faith!! Companies can be so greedy!! Regardless if you celebrate Christmas or not they should be closed period. Shameless

