The Republican who lost Arizona’s race for governor just saw most of her lawsuit challenging the management of the election thrown out by a judge.A judge threw out eight of Kari Lake’s 10 accusations of wrongdoing against election officials in Maricopa County and elsewhere in Arizona, stating that she was not using the proper protocol to bring challenges in those areas. Two were allowed to proceed, though the judge did not rule on their merits.It’s highly unlikely that this lawsuit will affect the overall results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. The current state of her lawsuit hinges on...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO