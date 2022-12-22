Read full article on original website
Related
Republican Sen. Bob Rankin announces resignation
Republican Senator Bob Rankin of Carbondale has announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate according to the Colorado Senate Republicans.
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Colorado election officials order recount after Rep. Boebert projected to defeat Dem challenger Adam Frisch
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has ordered a recount of the 3rd Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is projected to defeat Democrat Adam Frisch.
Arizona Republicans' refusal to certify election over false claims could cost GOP a real House seat
Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated his Democratic opponent by more than 5,000 votes in Arizona's competitive sixth Congressional District, but Cochise County's refusal to certify the results of the November election could cost him his seat. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, also the governor-elect, sued the county after it failed...
Republican Who Lost by 3 Votes Challenges Democrat Daughter's Ballot
New Jersey Republican Tom Baio told a local newspaper he sent his daughter her mail-in ballot, but that it now shouldn't count due to her residency status.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Judge forces GOP officials in Arizona's Cochise County to certify midterm results, ending a high-stakes confrontation
Cochise County officials on Thursday voted to accept the results of the midterm elections after a judge gave them a strict deadline.
Arizona court dismisses Republican's lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results
An Arizona Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of the Nov. 8 election.
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
How Right-Wing Groups Set the Stage for the Supreme Court to Rig Future Elections
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday the Supreme Court will hear a bombshell case, Moore v. Harper, that will have enormous ramifications for future elections. The outcome will determine whether state legislatures—many of which are heavily gerrymandered and disproportionately controlled by Republicans—will be granted near king-like status to draw new redistricting maps and pass restrictive voting laws with little to no review by state courts or other entities.
Arizona judge rules two of Kari Lake's election challenge claims can go to trial
Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election case is heading to trial after her opponent, Democrat Katie Hobbs, attempted to have it thrown out.
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year. With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control. “After a hard-fought campaign —...
nativenewsonline.net
$1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill Creates ‘A Historic Moment’ for Indian Country
Ten hours before the spending bill that funds the Indian Health Service was set to expire, potentially leaving more than 2.5 million Native Americans without health care access, Congress came through with a historic win for Indian Country. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion...
Legal challenge to results of Mass. House recount to focus on nine ballots
After a recount positioned him to lose his reelection bid by a single vote, Rep. Lenny Mirra will focus his legal challenge on approximately nine ballots he believes were improperly counted and another 14 mail-in votes that he alleges do not have properly matching signatures. Mirra made his case official...
Kari Lake suffers defeat in baseless lawsuit challenging election results
The Republican who lost Arizona’s race for governor just saw most of her lawsuit challenging the management of the election thrown out by a judge.A judge threw out eight of Kari Lake’s 10 accusations of wrongdoing against election officials in Maricopa County and elsewhere in Arizona, stating that she was not using the proper protocol to bring challenges in those areas. Two were allowed to proceed, though the judge did not rule on their merits.It’s highly unlikely that this lawsuit will affect the overall results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. The current state of her lawsuit hinges on...
nativenewsonline.net
Native News Weekly (December 24, 2022): D.C. Briefs
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus package Friday. Contained in the bill that funds the federal government until September 30, 2023, are billions of dollars designated for Indian Country. As Native News Online published on Friday, the omnibus package is historic because...
nativenewsonline.net
Native Sovereignty Blocked Again in Maine
A proposal that would have restored long-awaited sovereignty for Maine tribes was blocked this week and excluded from the $1.7 trillion 2023 Omnibus spending bill. The proposal — introduced by 2nd District Congressman Jared Golden and backed by fellow Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree — would have provided a crucial update to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980, which limits tribal authority and excludes Maine tribes from new federal laws unless specifically directed by Congress.
Comments / 0