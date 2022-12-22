ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates or casts votes, but plans to be “an independent voice […] The post U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Mother Jones

How Right-Wing Groups Set the Stage for the Supreme Court to Rig Future Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Wednesday the Supreme Court will hear a bombshell case, Moore v. Harper, that will have enormous ramifications for future elections. The outcome will determine whether state legislatures—many of which are heavily gerrymandered and disproportionately controlled by Republicans—will be granted near king-like status to draw new redistricting maps and pass restrictive voting laws with little to no review by state courts or other entities.
The Associated Press

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term and capping an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year. With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control. “After a hard-fought campaign —...
nativenewsonline.net

$1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill Creates ‘A Historic Moment’ for Indian Country

Ten hours before the spending bill that funds the Indian Health Service was set to expire, potentially leaving more than 2.5 million Native Americans without health care access, Congress came through with a historic win for Indian Country. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Senate passed President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion...
The Independent

Kari Lake suffers defeat in baseless lawsuit challenging election results

The Republican who lost Arizona’s race for governor just saw most of her lawsuit challenging the management of the election thrown out by a judge.A judge threw out eight of Kari Lake’s 10 accusations of wrongdoing against election officials in Maricopa County and elsewhere in Arizona, stating that she was not using the proper protocol to bring challenges in those areas. Two were allowed to proceed, though the judge did not rule on their merits.It’s highly unlikely that this lawsuit will affect the overall results of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election. The current state of her lawsuit hinges on...
nativenewsonline.net

Native News Weekly (December 24, 2022): D.C. Briefs

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion omnibus package Friday. Contained in the bill that funds the federal government until September 30, 2023, are billions of dollars designated for Indian Country. As Native News Online published on Friday, the omnibus package is historic because...
nativenewsonline.net

Native Sovereignty Blocked Again in Maine

A proposal that would have restored long-awaited sovereignty for Maine tribes was blocked this week and excluded from the $1.7 trillion 2023 Omnibus spending bill. The proposal — introduced by 2nd District Congressman Jared Golden and backed by fellow Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree — would have provided a crucial update to the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980, which limits tribal authority and excludes Maine tribes from new federal laws unless specifically directed by Congress.
