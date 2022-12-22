ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yarmouth, MA

capecod.com

Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich

HARWICH – A faulty light fixture in a bathroom sparked a small fire in Harwich. Officials responded to a Alder Lane residence sometime after 5 PM Christmas day. The fire was quickly put out and power secured to the light. Smoke was ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Local Fire Officials Say Start Planning for Christmas Tree Disposal

BREWSTER – As the holiday season draws to a close, local fire officials say that it’s time to start planning how to dispose of that Christmas tree. Brewster Fire Department Fire Prevention Office Phillip Burt said that even with frequent watering, Christmas trees will dry out around this time and become a fire hazard, and plans should be made now to dispose of them.
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Cotuit

COTUIT – Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire in Cotuit shortly before midnight Saturday. The house on Whitmar Road had smoke on the second floor and attic prompting an additional response. Firefighters were able to determine the fire was confined to the chimney and extinguish it. No injuries were reported.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters called to house fire in Brewster

BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brewster just after 4 PM Saturday. The fire on Pine Ridge Road reportedly started in the chimney and extended into the wall. Smoke was visible on arrival. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Brewster station. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but remained on scene checking for any additional fire spread and ventilating smoke. No injuries were reported.
BREWSTER, MA
capecod.com

Town Services Closed Monday in Observance of Christmas

HYANNIS – With Christmas falling on Sunday this year, many town services are closed across Cape Cod on Monday in observance of the holiday, including transfer stations. Also included are town offices in Sandwich, Dennis and others. However, Dennis town golf courses will be open for regular hours. Post...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Receives State Grant For Boat Ramp Repairs

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable has been awarded $25,000 for repairs to the Blish Point boat ramp. “I’m delighted the Town of Barnstable will receive $25,000 of state grant monies to make sorely needed boat ramp repairs at the popular Blish Point,” Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said.
BARNSTABLE, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Surprise Winter Wonderland Blankets the Vineyard

Vineyarders woke up to a surprise winter wonderland Saturday morning, as more than six inches of snow blanketed the Island just in time for Christmas. The National Weather Service station in Norton reported approximately 6.5 inches of snowfall in Edgartown as of 10:00 a.m., according to meteorologist Bill Leatham — the most the Vineyard has received on Christmas Eve going back to 1946.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts

Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, MA
capecod.com

Steamship Authority Cancels Service for Late Afternoon and Evening Amid Winds

FALMOUTH – With winds expected to increase throughout the late afternoon and evening, the Steamship Authority will cancel all Martha’s Vineyard service after the M/V Martha’s Vineyard’s scheduled 3:15 pm arrival in Vineyard Haven. Nantucket services have already been canceled for the day. The full alert...
whdh.com

More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts weather: Rare, significant snow band hits Martha’s Vineyard

For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Holiday Storm Brings High Winds and Flooding; SSA Cancels Ferries

Wind gusts of up to 65 mph hit the Island Thursday night, beginning at about midnight and continuing into the morning. The Steamship Authority has canceled all freight ferry services for Friday, and will make its last trip of the day when the M/V Martha's Vineyard returns to Vineyard Haven at 3:15. In a text message to the Gazette, spokesman Sean Driscoll said the ferry service would be making no more crossings Friday.
CBS Boston

LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday

BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

