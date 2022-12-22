Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
capecod.com
Faulty light fixture sparks small fire in Harwich
HARWICH – A faulty light fixture in a bathroom sparked a small fire in Harwich. Officials responded to a Alder Lane residence sometime after 5 PM Christmas day. The fire was quickly put out and power secured to the light. Smoke was ventilated from the house. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Local Fire Officials Say Start Planning for Christmas Tree Disposal
BREWSTER – As the holiday season draws to a close, local fire officials say that it’s time to start planning how to dispose of that Christmas tree. Brewster Fire Department Fire Prevention Office Phillip Burt said that even with frequent watering, Christmas trees will dry out around this time and become a fire hazard, and plans should be made now to dispose of them.
capecod.com
Firefighters respond to chimney fire in Cotuit
COTUIT – Firefighters responded to a reported chimney fire in Cotuit shortly before midnight Saturday. The house on Whitmar Road had smoke on the second floor and attic prompting an additional response. Firefighters were able to determine the fire was confined to the chimney and extinguish it. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Firefighters called to house fire in Brewster
BREWSTER – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brewster just after 4 PM Saturday. The fire on Pine Ridge Road reportedly started in the chimney and extended into the wall. Smoke was visible on arrival. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene and covered the Brewster station. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control but remained on scene checking for any additional fire spread and ventilating smoke. No injuries were reported.
WCVB
Utility crews rushing to restore power, but repairs could linger into Christmas
ANDOVER, Mass. — Thousands of utility customers across Massachusetts lost power on Friday as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. and Canada ahead of the holidays. As of Saturday evening, fewer than 3,700 customers were without power, down from around 70,000 customers during the height of the storm Friday morning.
White Christmas on Cape Cod as ‘extremely rare’ snow band sweeps through
While most of Massachusetts woke Sunday morning to a cold but snowless Christmas Day, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod enjoyed the effects of an “extremely rare” band of snow that deposited more than 6 inches of accumulation in some areas of the islands. The...
Parts of Mass. wake up to a white Christmas due to ocean-effect
Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts were waking up to snowy sight outside their windows this morning. Martha’s Vineyard and many Cape Cod communities, have received several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. The Falmouth area had nearly 2 inches of snow, and Nantucket...
capecod.com
Town Services Closed Monday in Observance of Christmas
HYANNIS – With Christmas falling on Sunday this year, many town services are closed across Cape Cod on Monday in observance of the holiday, including transfer stations. Also included are town offices in Sandwich, Dennis and others. However, Dennis town golf courses will be open for regular hours. Post...
capecod.com
Barnstable Receives State Grant For Boat Ramp Repairs
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable has been awarded $25,000 for repairs to the Blish Point boat ramp. “I’m delighted the Town of Barnstable will receive $25,000 of state grant monies to make sorely needed boat ramp repairs at the popular Blish Point,” Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said.
vineyardgazette.com
Surprise Winter Wonderland Blankets the Vineyard
Vineyarders woke up to a surprise winter wonderland Saturday morning, as more than six inches of snow blanketed the Island just in time for Christmas. The National Weather Service station in Norton reported approximately 6.5 inches of snowfall in Edgartown as of 10:00 a.m., according to meteorologist Bill Leatham — the most the Vineyard has received on Christmas Eve going back to 1946.
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
capecod.com
Steamship Authority Cancels Service for Late Afternoon and Evening Amid Winds
FALMOUTH – With winds expected to increase throughout the late afternoon and evening, the Steamship Authority will cancel all Martha’s Vineyard service after the M/V Martha’s Vineyard’s scheduled 3:15 pm arrival in Vineyard Haven. Nantucket services have already been canceled for the day. The full alert...
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
Over 55,000 without power as high winds and heavy rain surge in Mass.
Tens of thousands of residents across Massachusetts were left without electricity on Friday morning as a holiday storm affecting the majority of the nation surged through, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), as of 7:38 a.m. Friday morning, approximately 55,988 customers...
capecod.com
Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: Winter Weather Advisory issued for ocean effect snow until 1 PM Sunday as power crews make progress
CAPE COD – Ocean effect snow is falling on parts of Cape Cod Saturday. Slippery travel is possible in some areas. Meanwhile Eversource crews have restored all large outages with just isolated ones remaining. Winter Weather Advisory. URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA. 1246...
Massachusetts weather: Rare, significant snow band hits Martha’s Vineyard
For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
vineyardgazette.com
Holiday Storm Brings High Winds and Flooding; SSA Cancels Ferries
Wind gusts of up to 65 mph hit the Island Thursday night, beginning at about midnight and continuing into the morning. The Steamship Authority has canceled all freight ferry services for Friday, and will make its last trip of the day when the M/V Martha's Vineyard returns to Vineyard Haven at 3:15. In a text message to the Gazette, spokesman Sean Driscoll said the ferry service would be making no more crossings Friday.
LIST: Top wind gusts recorded in Massachusetts on Friday
BOSTON - Wind damage is one of the top concerns with Friday's massive "bomb cyclone" storm blowing through New England.The winds have brought trees down onto houses and power lines, leaving tens of thousands without power. Here are the top wind gusts in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. So far, the Blue Hill Observatory in Milton has recorded the strongest wind gust at 74 mph.Blue Hills Observatory: 74 mphBeverly: 65 mphRockport: 64 mphFairhaven: 64 mphBrewster: 60 mphNorth Weymouth: 53 mphNantucket: 53 mphDennis: 53 mphNewburyport: 51 mphFall River: 51 mphHaverhill: 50 mphRaynham: 50 mph
NECN
Travel Trouble: Storm Snarling Traffic on Roads, Impacting Flights in Mass.
The Friday before Christmas is always a major travel day, but people hitting the roads and heading to the airport were dealing with major issues as a powerful storm was making it tough to get around. The worst of the wind and rain was hitting Friday morning, causing ponding on...
Comments / 0