rockytopinsider.com
What Tennessee Football’s Josh Heupel Said As Vols Arrive In Miami
The Tennessee football team arrived in Miami Christmas Day to begin preparations for the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. No. 6 Tennessee is in the game after a 10-2 season where the Vols beat Florida, LSU and Alabama. They’ll face off with No. 7 Clemson, the ACC Champions who enter the matchup 11-2.
rockytopinsider.com
Christmas Wishes from Tennessee Athletics
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Rocky Top Insider team!. Tennessee Athletics has had a memorable and special year with success in every stocking. With many of the players and athletes home for the holidays, the social media accounts for each sport have been sure to share some holiday cheer on Sunday morning.
247Sports
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
Clinton girls’ basketball leaves chair open on sideline, dedicates season to Coach Dixon
The Clinton girls' basketball assistant coach passed away last June and the Dragons have dedicated their season to the irreplaceable spot he left.
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (12/25 – 1/3/2023)
Opening for Transcending Traditions, Lilienthal Gallery, 23 Emory Place, Knoxville, December 2022If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
1450wlaf.com
La Follette, Knox Rescue Squads spend morning searching for victims
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Individuals said to be from Oliver Springs were spotted stranded before 4am Friday in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero along New River not far from the Beech Fork Bridge. “A local saw them across the river where there’s no cellphone service, and...
No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
TVA ends rolling blackouts again across East Tennessee
Due to the high demand for electricity, the TVA is beginning rolling blackouts for some towns, statements from multiple utility companies said.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large
East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day. About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say.
wymt.com
Multiple crashes reported on I-75
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
wvlt.tv
Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond,
The Ogle Brothers General Store in Sevierville, Tennessee is a beloved landmark that has been serving the community for over a century. The store was founded in 1875 by brothers James and Joseph Ogle, and it has remained a family-run business for four generations.
East Tennessee Marine dies in Iraq from ‘non-combat incident’
The death of United States Marine from East Tennessee was announced Thursday by the Department of Defense.
Comments / 0