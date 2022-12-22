ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

What Tennessee Football’s Josh Heupel Said As Vols Arrive In Miami

The Tennessee football team arrived in Miami Christmas Day to begin preparations for the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. No. 6 Tennessee is in the game after a 10-2 season where the Vols beat Florida, LSU and Alabama. They’ll face off with No. 7 Clemson, the ACC Champions who enter the matchup 11-2.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Christmas Wishes from Tennessee Athletics

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Rocky Top Insider team!. Tennessee Athletics has had a memorable and special year with success in every stocking. With many of the players and athletes home for the holidays, the social media accounts for each sport have been sure to share some holiday cheer on Sunday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (12/25 – 1/3/2023)

Opening for Transcending Traditions, Lilienthal Gallery, 23 Emory Place, Knoxville, December 2022If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Member of Blount Memorial Hospital board resigns

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — One member of the Blount Memorial Hospital board has stepped down after several weeks of controversy, and after they filed a lawsuit asking to be recognized as independent from "political control" from Blount County. Scott Powell resigned on Friday, citing "business and family reasons," according...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large

Most attractions will stay open, but some outdoor rides will close once the temperature reaches near freezing. East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day. About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Multiple crashes reported on I-75

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to multiple crashes, some with injuries, on I-75 North. Deputies said one lane at the 5 mile marker is closed. Both lanes are closed at the 10 mile...
WBIR

More than 100 employees to be laid off from Rockwood business

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. — A Roane County business is permanently laying off more than 100 employees during the first quarter of 2023. Albahealth filed a WARN notice with the state on Wednesday, Dec. 21, indicating the layoff will impact 121 employees. The layoff period is expected to run through Jan. 2 through March 31, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development website.
ROCKWOOD, TN
wvlt.tv

Multi-vehicle crash on Alcoa Highway injures 2

The Department of Defense announced Thursday that a Marine from Jefferson, Tennessee died while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says. Updated: 1 hour ago. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond,...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy